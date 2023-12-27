The Back Pack To Revive NOTED For Their Manhattan Debut At The Tank

The Back Pack presents NOTED, a unique movement-based comedy extravaganza, making its Manhattan debut for 3 nights only at The Tank.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Is it a revival? Is it an off-off-Broadway premier?! Either way, The Back Pack presents for the second time: NOTED, A fully original fast-paced movement-based comedy extravaganza creatively combining non-spoken performance, music, dance, and media, featuring their namesake How To Wear Your Back Pack.

The Back Pack's imaginative style has been described as: "a live action cartoon", "unmatched in its cleverness", and "pure entertainment that will leave you with a smile on your face and a glow in your heart." Noted is a fully original work comprising 3 pieces pulled into a single evening, including the namesake How To Wear Your Back Pack, which originated The Back Pack's unique brand of storytelling featuring line drawings on large pads of paper strapped to the performers.

Artists are: Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Nicholas Meloro, and Pete Betcher.

Performances take place at The Tank, 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018 on January 18th, 19th, and 20th, all shows at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here

Noted is suitable for all ages. Runtime is 70 minutes, no intermission.

The Back Pack is a dance comedy troupe whose founding members (Katie Kohler, Pete Betcher, Jeremiah Rosenberger, and Justin Morley) started performing whimsical, non-spoken sketch comedy shows during their time at The University of Montana, beginning in 2008. All of their work is original; created and performed entirely by the four members of the group. From several years of work in Austin, TX, they have been awarded two B. Iden Payne awards, an Austin Critics Table Award, four Best of Fest accolades from Frontera Fest, and were among the Top 4 recognized acts in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The Back Pack is currently operating in NYC.

The Back Pack Presents: Series is focused on workshopping new and old work in repertoire from season to season. We use this model to explore new mediums, collaborate with other artists, reach more audience, and ultimately live to our full potential as creators. Mediums include, but are not limited to, clowning, puppetry, shadows, animation, foley, music composition, video, stop motion, and whatever else our hearts desire.




Recommended For You