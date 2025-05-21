The 14th Annual Players Theatre NYC Short Play Festival Set for June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be Bold! Productions will present the 14th annual Short Play Festival - NYC running June 5 - 22 upstairs at The Players Theatre.

The tri-annual short play festival will host 15 original short plays each weekend for four days. Five short plays will appear onstage each night of the weekend, with new ones each week, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

The plays celebrate what a special experience it is to be a part of NYC (both past and present). Whether embracing chaos, dealing with hardships, or celebrating the beauty of life, there's no doubt that living and working in NYC is unforgettable.

"To me, New York City is unique," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "The culture and the energy are things that can only be understood when experienced firsthand - and I love that about NYC.".

The NYC festival runs from June 5 - 22, 2025, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at The Players Theatre.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is Boo! in October, with submissions opening in July. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Be Bold Productions Facebook page.

Week 1: June 5 - 8; Thurs - Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm

The Gentleman's a Tramp, by Andrea Woodbridge

The Unrequited Train, by Julia Genoveva

Soaked, by Isa Mellody

Central Park Teaser, by Darcy H. Sternberg

Dust to Dust, by Gabrielle Perez

Week 2: June 12 - 15; Thurs - Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm

4AM at WOHOP, by Christopher Zaczek

A Girl in a Long Coat, by Mavish Khan

Dear Diary, by Kevin Cheng

Minnesota Nice, by Riley Fee

Touch Me With Your Naked Hand, by Sally Deering

Week 3: June 19 - 22; Thurs - Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm

Track Change, by Maryellen DeVivo

The Beige Walls of New York City, by Krista Piccotti

Anna-Versary, by Shira Gorelick

Ever Present Past, by Jonathon Ward

A Real Slice of Pizza, by Michelle Giusto

