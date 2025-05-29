THIRD PERSON Debuts at NYC's CultureHub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall THIRD PERSON, the powerful new play by award-winning playwright and librettist Catherine Filloux, will World Premiere at CultureHub in a one-day only, three performance event.

Known for her deep commitment to human rights storytelling, Filloux brings a searing new piece to the stage, written specifically for 15-year-old Felipe Salinas, who also starred in her livestream play about children and deportation, Turning Your Body Into a Compass.

THIRD PERSON will play three performances on September 20 at 2 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm at CultureHub (47 Great Jones St., 3rd Fl, NYC). Tickets are FREE with a suggested donation.

Told entirely through letters, emails, and dictated messages, Third Person is an epistolary play that centers on Octavio, a passionate high school student, his mother Diane, an English teacher and poet, and Robert, a wealthy CEO of a defense conglomerate and parent at Octavio's school. What begins as a personal inquiry becomes a profound reckoning with silence and accountability.

The role of Octavio was written for Salinas, now stepping into the spotlight in a production that bridges generations and communities. Directed by Elena Araoz, the show builds on her past collaborations with Filloux (How to Eat an Orange, Kidnap Road) and features casting by Pat McCorkle, with an innovative multi-cast approach that invites rotating interpretations of the three roles.

Filloux has designed Third Person to be sustainably produced in a range of settings—from major institutions to underserved spaces—with a minimalist staging model: three microphones, a table, and lights. This radical simplicity shifts the focus back to the words, the actors, and the urgent themes of the play: student activism, corporate power, mental health, and the fight to be heard. There is a missile-like precision, where humour, poetry, passion, intelligence are used to exact effect.

