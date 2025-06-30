THEATRE: The Improvised Play to Celebrate One Year This Month At UCB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UCBNY's infamous show, "THEATRE: The Improvised Play", will celebrate one-year of improvising plays! They're inviting all of their previous guests and players to the show to this PARTY of a show! Featuring a WHOPPING-HUGE cast of names such as Sebastian Martinez, Jack Dominick, Patrick McCartney, Makena Reynolds, Jacklyn Uweh, Ray Cordova, Howard Hendrix Powell, Murphy Baker, Yazmin Ramos, Zivon Toplin, Nicole Asava, Winnie Stack, Jetta Juriansz, Sydney Duncan, Anna Lettera, and more!

The show's normal description reads as such: "The children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting/conservatory come together for one night to give the performance of a lifetime. Together, they will improvise a full-length play that will surely showcase their ability to be dramatic... all based on an audience's suggestion of the title of the play." THEATRE: The Improvised Play plays monthly at UCBNY & will be featured in the 2025 iO Festival in Chicago! Past special guests have included Chloe Troast (SNL), Ceara O'Sullivan (SNL), Jimmy Fowlie (SNL), and Jacklyn Uweh (Smosh, Second City MainStage)!

The show will play on Tuesday, July 15th at 9:30pm EST at the UCB-NY Theater. Tickets cost $10-a-person online and will go up to $15 at-the-door.

