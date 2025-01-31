THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI to be Presented at CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chain Theatre will present the world premiere of THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI - aproduction that explores the use of actual robotics and AI programming capabilities onstage - directed by Gostkowski and written by John Arthur Long. A pioneering fusion of AI, robotics, and live theatre, THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI will play five performances as part of Program #1 at the 2025 Chain Winter One-Act Festival. Program #1 also includes Tony Award winner David Rabe's NY premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER and head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio Lyle Kessler's world premiere of BROTHERS. Program #1 will have its first performance on Friday, February 14, and its last performance on Saturday, March 1, at the Chain Theatre. Tickets will be $23 in advance and $26 at the door.

THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI centers around the dangers of AI and the classic sci-fi trope of what it means to be truly human. It is a never-before-seen immersive experience with actors and robots performing together on stage. A comedic exploration into the downfalls of technology, the production stars Gabriel Rysdahl (Amazon Prime's THE BETTER SISTER), Monica Park (SIMPATICO), and the theatrical stage debut of the Unitree G2 Pro Quadrupled Robot Dog. G2 Pro movements operated by Dariel Garcia (Lighting Programmer, La Llamada Repertorio Espanol NY). Voice Over for ROBIE by award-winning filmmaker and actor David Rey, (CHASING THE RIVER and whose voice can be heard in many commercials).

"Audiences will be blown away by what Unitree G2 Pro Quadrupled Robot Dog is capable of. It's made possible because of Dariel Garcia's skills in operating the robot and David Rey's versatility as an actor to give it a soul in its voice." Kirk Gostkowski, Director and Artistic Director of the Chain Theatre.

"What started out as an experiment is quickly coming to full realization. I'd even go so far as we've found a way to give Unitree G2 Pro Quadrupled Robot Dog a personality. It's different than watching a robot in a movie, seeing it in person, especially in play."

Now a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene, the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL has become one of the city's largest and most dynamic showcases for new work. This vibrant festival is a creative playground for established and emerging talent, celebrating the power of storytelling in all its forms. Chain Theatre again opens its doors to NYC's playwrights, actors, and directors for an exhilarating lineup of original works. Each production is thoughtfully curated to create a thrilling "mix-tape" of live theater, blending drama, comedy, and everything in between. Past festivals have featured original works by luminaries like Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (THE SOCIAL NETWORK, A REAL PAIN), who returns this year to produce Jeryl Brunner's WIPEOUT, and Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (MOONSTRUCK, DOUBT: A PARABLE). Experience the best independent theater at one of NYC's top venues, and immerse yourself in a festival brimming with creativity, innovation, and unforgettable performances.

THE ROBOT, THE SPY, AND THE LOVE OF AI is stage-managed by Rafaella Rossi, and Spencer Giles is the board operator.

