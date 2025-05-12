THE MOTHERS to Have Reading at 4th Annual CreateTheater New Works Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE MOTHERS, a sharp, hilarious new comedy by Chris Sherman, is coming to NYC for an Industry reading in the 4th Annual CreateTheater New Works Festival at the Manhattan Theatre Club. May is mothers' month, and this new comedy about the many different ways of mothering will keep you laughing! THE MOTHERS, equal parts biting and heartwarming, is the Odd Couple meets Pygmalion; it is about family, unconditional love and the choices all mothers make.

"Chris Sherman is being acknowledged as the 21st-century female Neil Simon," says Cate Cammarata, Artistic Director of CreateTheater. "Her writing is hilarious, sharp, and full of heart. I just love her work."

And she's not the only one. "Chris Sherman's plays combine laughter with truth," says Michelle Batt, Artistic Director of the eMBers Women's Theater in Columbus, Ohio. "They're endearing, frightening, and touching - sometimes all in the same scene!"

James A. Rocco, award-winning director and Associate Producer of Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, puts it this way:

"She's the Italian Neil Simon - or maybe the Italian Stephen Karam. Either way, I can't wait to direct her next play!"

THE MOTHERS is part of CreateTheater's mission to champion original voices in theater - bold, smart, and moving stories that make us laugh, cry, and think (sometimes all at once).

