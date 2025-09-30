THE LUCKY ONES Will Make New York Premiere at Boomerang Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boomerang Theatre Company will present the New York premiere of THE LUCKY ONES by award-winning playwright Lia Romeo and Katie Birenboim. THE LUCKY ONES will play a three-week limited engagement at TheaterLab. Performances begin Friday, October 24th, and continue through Sunday, November 9th. Opening Night is Wednesday, October 29th, at 7:30 p.m.

In THE LUCKY ONES, Lia Romeo delivers a sharply observed, emotionally resonant new play about the complexities of female friendship in a shifting world. Vanessa is confronting a devastating illness. Janie is beginning a new romance. As lifelong best friends, they've shared everything—until their lives start to pull them in different directions. With wit, honesty, and deep compassion, Romeo examines what it means to show up for each other when the stakes are highest, and how societal expectations of women shape—and strain—even our closest bonds.

"I wrote the play for the Brooklyn Generator, a play generation project where you write a play in a month. I was really interested in writing about female friendship and I was really interested in how the world pits women against each other. And so, here's a play with two women in a love triangle with the whole world.

When I went through cancer, I thought about, 'Who are the people who are with you in that situation?' The world is so constructed to honor romantic partnership and if that is not the primary relationship in your life, there aren't a lot of people who are going to drive you to the hospital and sit there with you.

Friendship is not given that primary place in most of our lives, but maybe it could, or should be." - Lia Romeo

THE LUCKY ONES continues Boomerang's commitment to new work that centers women's voices and experiences, providing a refreshing counterpoint to recent conversations around equity in the theater industry.

The production stars Purva Bedi (Drama Desk Award, Dance Nation at Playwrights Horizons) as Vanessa, David Carl (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as The Man, and Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane by Madeleine George (NYTW/WP) as Janie

The production features scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Stefanie Genda, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Brandon Bulls. Jack Breede is the props designer, Taylor Poer is the production manager, Grace Deschenes is the production stage manager, Elena Genao is the assistant stage manager, and Jackson Berkley is the technical director. Amy Lau Croyle is the Associate Producer, Katie Rosin, Kampfire PR is the publicist.