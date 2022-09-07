THE LONE WOLF SOCIETY Will Receive First Staged Reading in November

On November 4th at 7pm, the first staged reading of The Lone Wolf Society - the third full-length play by Anthony J. Piccione - will be presented by Piccione Arts for one night only at The Tank, located at 312 W 36th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY, in advance of a live theatrical production being planned for 2023.

Directed by Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, (One Empire, Under God, The Tank; Co-Artistic Director of Proscaenium Theatre Company) this in-person-only event will be presented in tandem with a fundraising campaign in partnership with Fractured Atlas that will run from November 1st until December 31st to bring the production to an Off-Broadway stage.

The Lone Wolf Society is a psychological horror drama that follows the story of Elijah Brooks. During his senior year at Barack Obama High School, Elijah finds himself socially isolated due to severe bullying, toxic parenting & his own increasingly perverted actions. One day, he is recruited by a mysterious organization led by a charismatic male chauvinist known as the Colonel. As his initiation progresses, Elijah's moral limits are put to the test as he gradually learns the organization's master plan, in this unsettling portrait of gun violence, the dark web, and toxic masculinity.

Mr. Piccione is an award-winning writer, producer & teaching artist whose debut full-length play A Therapy Session with Myself premiered in January 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre before transferring in May to the Kraine Theater for an extended year-long run, while his sophomore full-length play One Empire, Under God made its live premiere at The Tank in November 2021 after previously premiering via Zoom earlier that year, and will be published by Next Stage Press in February 2023. Additionally, Piccione's eclectic canon of one-acts has previously been presented in NYC at venues such as The Tank, the Hudson Guild Theatre, Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Midtown International Theatre Festival, and Manhattan Repertory Theatre. His short drama What I Left Behind was named the NYWinterfest's Best Short Play of 2018, and his short film The Fire That Won't Stop was named an official selection at the Venice Short Film Awards, the Paris International Short Festival, and the Hollywood International Golden Age Festival and is available for streaming at Think Shorts. He also works as a scriptwriter-for-hire whose clients range from Sesame Workshop to Peculiar Works Project, among several others. Additionally, he is the founder & Artistic Director of the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival and he currently works as a Playwriting Advocate at EPIC Players where he teaches playwriting for neurodivergent teens & adults.

Mr. Gallardo Bustillo is a Colombian director, choreographer, performer, and educator who currently serves as the Founding Co-Artistic Director at Proscaenium Theatre Company. Prior to Proscaenium, he served as the Co-Artistic Director at The Phoenix Theatre (PA) where he developed Origins Theatre Festival a theatre festival dedicated to celebrating innovation and diversity in the theatre in different cultures. He has worked with theatre companies such as Out of the Box Theatrics, Misi Productions, Teatro SEA, Fuego Celta and Play Nice Theatre Company. He is the founder of Cumbres Musical in Colombia, a preprofessional theatre program. He is also part of the founders of C.R.E.A. Collaborate to Reimagine and Evolve the Arts in New York City. As a director, he has worked on numerous theatrical productions both Off-Broadway and Regionally - including theaters such as the Davenport Theatre, the Kraine Theater, and the American Theatre of Actors, among others. His work as a creator has extended to numerous mediums beyond the theatre, including choreography and film direction. Within his acting career, he has performed in various theatrical productions, film pieces, and dance works. Some career highlights include Indio in West Side Story, Peter Pan in Peter/Wendy, and How The Westons Won - he is also a resident company member at Teatro SEA and Proscaenium Theatre Company. Andrés graduated from Misi School of Musical Theatre and The New York Film Academy's Musical Theater and Film Professional Conservatory.