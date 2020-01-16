THE FLING LP Receives World Premiere

Directing and writing duo Aaron Badilla and Molly Shimko presented the world premiere of The Fling LP as part of Summerfest 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre.

The cast included Hannah Bailey (hannahadelebailey.com) (Star-Spangled), Evan Crommett (evancrommett.com) (Worth Street), Laura Jean Spineti (thelaurajeanspineti.com) (The Oldenburg Suite), Henry Raber (henryraber.com) (Peter and the Starcatcher), Robert Newman (robertxnewman.com) (The Polar Express), Hana Bookman (hanabookman.com) (Spring Awakening), Pat McAndrew (patmcandrew.com)(Reel), Bonnie Currie (bonniecurrie.com) (Urinetown), and Hope Fenning (hopefenning.com) (Legally Blonde).

The cast of actor-musicians navigate the coming of age story while also scoring the early 2000s-inspired pop/rock soundtrack by Aaron Badilla, James Raymond Rosales, Phil Derbesy and Frank Felkl.

The Fling LP follows Alex, Jay and their friends as they navigate the highs and lows of the summer after high school. In their hometown of Juneau, Alaska, the friends spend their days chasing love, writing music and pretending the summer will never end. But, inevitably, it does. Thrown into unfamiliar territory both emotionally and geographically, the friends learn that life is more complicated but infinitely more meaningful than a summer fling.

Presented at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea, The Fling LP was originally produced as a part of Summerfest 2019, with Evan Crommett receiving a nomination for best singer of the 2019 season!

The Fling LP's world premiere ran from July 15-21st 2019, and is set for a 2020-21 national tour.

Photo Credit: Alicia Kravitz





