THE DEVIL AND THE PLAYWRIGHT World Premiere to be Presented at Theater For The New City

The Devil and The Playwright, a new play by Swiss playwright Steven J. Harris and directed by Bradly Valenzuela, is set to have its world premiere as part of a limited 6-performance run at Theater for the New City's Community Space Theater, 155 1st Ave, April 26-30th.

The play tells the story of Jordy (Tori Jewell), a struggling playwright who makes a deal with The Devil (Fé Torres), trading her soul for the Devil's help in writing a truly original play. Along their journey through different scenes and settings they encounter a colorful cast of characters, all embodied by the same two Players (Flo Maier and Ellis Charles Hoffmeister), as well as the bored barkeeper Joanne (Sarah Jordan Hupper), whom Jordy instantly falls in love with. After being led to question who is actually controlling the narrative, and if Joanne is a character or a real person, Jordy decides to break the two of them out of the play, taking the show completely off the rails.

"Growing up in the German part of Switzerland, Faust was like our Hamlet", Steven said, "And since I first got in contact with the play I knew I wanted to create a work inspired by it." But, while this show is based on the classic Faust trope of "person makes a deal with the Devil", it is, even more so, a journey through an artist's creative process, complete with all the self doubt, roadblocks and criticism that are all too familiar for any creative individual.

"Having the opportunity to work with an exciting new work like this continues to thrill me", Bradly remarks "And being given the chance to tell a story that tackles female rage and queer love with such a great crew of artists is a dream come true."

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at Click Here or at the door, pending availability. Shows are at 8pm Wed-Sat, with a 2pm matinee on Saturday and a 3pm matinee on Sunday.

The show is being Stage Managed by Nicholas Bafia and Delaney Jordan, with lighting design and operation by Bradon O'Connel. The poster design is by Kai Mann-Robertson.

The creative team behind "The Devil and The Playwright" would like to thank all the amazing people who have helped make this production possible through their donations, time, care and effort, most notably Theater for the New City for allowing us to tell this story at such a storied theater, and of course all the amazing artists who make this production what it is.

Come see the fruits of their labors at Theater for the New City, April 26-30th!