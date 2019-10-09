THE CIRCLE SERIES Announces October Lineup, Including First Musical Reading

Over the past eight weeks, The Circle Series has brought the theatre community together on Monday evenings to explore developing works and celebrate the classics in a new way. Concluding their first slate of staged readings, Producers Circle in the Square Theatre School (Paul Libin, President; Susan Frankel, COO), Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey will present three readings of developing works in October that each explore an historical figure in their own way. The readings are held at Broadway's Circle in the Square and are open to the public. Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School.

On October 14, The Circle Series collaborates with LAByrinth Theater Company again, following a September reading of Elizabeth Canavan's Ladies in Waiting. Having also received its premiere reading in LAB's 2019 Barn Series, Remember Me When You Come Into Your Kingdom by Padraic Lillis follows Giovanni Montorfano, a third generation fresco artist, who has been commissioned by the Duke of Milan to paint the Crucifixion. His work will adorn the wall directly opposite Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." Montorfano, played by LAB company member Sidney Williams, reflects on his craft, faith, and place in the world with his apprentice, played by John DiMino. The reading will be directed by Circle in the Square teacher Alan Langdon.

On October 21, The Circle Series will present the first of two pieces-and the first musical of the series-that dive into the world of the circus. The Circus in Winter is a folk rock musical with music and lyrics by Ben Clark and book by Matthew Keuter and Hunter Foster. The work was conceived by Beth Turcotte and is inspired by the novel of the same name by Cathy Day. In The Circus in Winter, acrobat Wallace Porter searches for redemption and grace under the big top and is forever changed by the characters he meets, from an elephant to dangerous carnival hustlers. The Circus in Winter debuted at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and had its New York debut at the 24th annual Festival of New Musicals.

The Circle Series ends its scheduled programming with a special Halloween show of Barnum's Bird: A Musical Extravaganza! The Story of P.T. Barnum and Jenny Lind (Barnum's Bird) by Grammy Award-winning composer Libby Larsen, with a libretto by Larsen and Bridget Carpenter. Barnum's Bird centers around Jenny Lind, the most beloved opera singer of her time and her collaboration with the world-class showman, P.T. Barnum, to embark on an unprecedented 150 performance American Tour. Barnum's Bird is the largest piece presented by The Circle Series yet, featuring a cast of stars from the worlds of Broadway and opera, including Peter Francis James (Hilary and Clinton), Glenn Seven Allen (The Light in the Piazza), Jessica Fishenfeld (Stonewall), Danielle Chaves, and Trevor Martin, along with an eight person ensemble. This completely acoustic performance will be backed by a six-person chamber orchestra led by Mila Henry (BAM, PROTOTYPE Festival, American Opera Projects) and directed by Rory Pelsue (Portland Stage, Yale Repertory Theater). Please note: Due to Oklahoma!'s performance schedule, this performance will take place on Thursday, October 31 instead of The Circle Series traditional Monday night programming.



About The Circle Series Giving theatre lovers a new option to spend a Monday night on Broadway, The Circle Series brings together the New York theatrical community and provides a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni by showcasing new and developing work on Circle in the Square's Broadway Stage. The Circle Series is presented by the Pigasus Institute and produced by Rachel Shuey in partnership with the Circle in the Square Theatre School. All donations benefit Circle in the Square Theatre School.

For complete information about The Circle Series, visit http://www.circleseries.org October 14, 21, 31 Suggested donation: $20 Time: 7-10pm Social Hour begins at 6pm Location: Circle in the Square Theatre 235 West 50th Street (Paramount Plaza building)





