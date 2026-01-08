Governors Island Arts Unveils Finalists for Fifth Annual Ice Sculpture Show

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Governors Island Arts has announced the finalists selected to participate in the fifth annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show, an outdoor winter arts event that will bring live ice carving to the Island.

The free public event will feature ten artist teams whose designs were selected through an open call inspired by the theme of “movement.” Finalists will work alongside professional ice carvers from Okamoto Studio, using chainsaws and chisels to carve large blocks of ice in real time.

“What began as a winter experiment five years ago has grown into one of our signature seasonal events, and we're thrilled to present such a dynamic group of artists for this year's show,” said Lauren Haynes, Head Curator of Governors Island Arts and Vice President at the Trust for Governors Island. “From bold public art to immersive programming year-round, Governors Island offers eclectic and engaging experiences for every type of visitor, and the Ice Sculpture Show is no exception.”

The selected designs explore movement through a range of conceptual and technical approaches, including wildlife-inspired forms, human anatomy, and historical references. Projects include a sculptural wave designed to appear frozen mid-motion, a live-performance busking stage that will feature an ice skater, and a collaborative work carved by a robotic arm that treats the carving process itself as performance. Other finalists reinterpret natural ecosystems, classical imagery, and physical motion as both metaphor and material.

In addition to live ice carving, the event will include hands-on ice carving workshops led by Okamoto Studio, a DJ set by Miss Alicia with sound by Karlala Soundsystem, and food options from Makina Café and additional food trucks in Colonels Row. The Ice Sculpture Show is free to attend with RSVP.

Governors Island Arts commissions and presents year-round public art across Governors Island, where artworks by artists including Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, Duke Riley, and Shantell Martin are on view daily. The Island is accessible via ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island as well as NYC Ferry.