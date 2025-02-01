THE BARBECUE Set for Chain Theatre One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"The Barbecue" will play Chain Theatre's 2025 One-Act festival this month. The new play, written and directed by John Avino, asks the questions: should we have the right to plan and take our own life, and are loved ones obligated to carry out our wishes if we are not able?

The production stars Gilly Caulo*, Gary Dooley*, Kiran Merchant, Julia Pasiorowska. Performance dates are 2/6 at 8pm, 2/14 at 6:30pm, and 2/22 at 2pm.

Alan and Andrew, a mature couple in their early 60s, are preparing for a mid afternoon BBQ in late summer. Andrew, easygoing and charming, has invited a young couple, new to the neighborhood, for dinner. Alan, more high-strung, is irritated by Andrew's decision, having never met the couple. Rebecca and James, a couple in their late 20s, arrive. They are polite but seem reserved, as if hiding something. Alan grows increasingly agitated and confused by their presence. As the afternoon goes on, the secret and sad reasons for the invitation to the Barbecue are revealed.

For tickets, visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-festival-2025.

*Actors appearing courtesy of the Actors Equity Association

