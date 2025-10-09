 tracker
TENTS Comes to The Tank Next Month

Performances run November 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 7:00pm and November 15 at 3:00pm.

Oct. 09, 2025
TENTS Comes to The Tank Next Month Image
This November, The Tank will present Tents, a gripping new play by Sean David DeMers (Faculty Portrait, Encapsulated, The Suicide of Mark Twain). The production runs November 13-21 at The Tank in Midtown Manhattan.

At the end of the world, Diana has found the perfect spot to lay low. The problem? Elmer has already claimed it. When he asks her to help search for his missing wife, the uneasy alliance between two strangers becomes a high-stakes negotiation where every story could mean the difference between life and death.

Featuring Russ Cusick as Elmer and Rubina Vidal as Diana, Tents is an intimate two-hander that explores trust, myth-making, and the fragile hope that remains when the world has burned away.

The production is directed by Taylor Edelle Stuart with scenic design by Molly C. Carroll and lighting design by Heather Crocker.




