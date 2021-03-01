TCG Books' First Fridays Features Dael Orlandersmith's UNTIL THE FLOOD

Theatre Communications Group has announced the second iteration of TCG Books' First Fridays, featuring Dael Orlandersmith, author of Until the Flood, in conversation on Facebook Live, Friday, March 5, 2021 at 7:00pm ET. TCG Books' First Fridays series features authors from TCG Books' roster in conversation about their work on the first Friday of every month.

These conversations are livestreamed on TCG and American Theatre's Facebook pages, as well as TCG's YouTube. The inaugural event, held on February 5, 2021, featured Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Strange Loop, and the archived video can be found here.

TCG Books' First Fridays featuring Dael Orlandersmith is presented in partnership with A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Center Theatre Group, Goodman,Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Orlandersmith will be in conversation with long-time collaborator and Until the Flood director Neel Keller.

"TCG Books has always believed that plays are literature, deserving of the same care and attention as novels, poetry, and other forms of the written word," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "Our authors and playwrights are true culture bearers and thought leaders, and we're thrilled to host them in conversation through First Fridays. We're excited to continue the series with Dael Orlandersmith and Until the Flood, a play that has sparked necessary and nuanced conversations about racial justice across the country."

Dael Orlandersmith is an actor, poet, and playwright. Her play Yellowman was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. She is currently working on two new plays and a novel. The featured photo of Dael Orlandersmith was taken by Tess Mayer.

In the gripping and revelatory Until the Flood, Dael Orlandersmith journeys into the heart and soul of modern-day America--confronting the powerful forces of history, race, and politics. Drawn from interviews following the shooting of a black teenager, Michael Brown, by a white police officer, Darren Wilson, Orlandersmith embodies the many faces of a community rallying for justice and a country still yearning for change.

TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with 18 winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Dramaon its book list. The book program commits to the life-long career of its playwrights, keeping all of their plays in print. TCG Books' authors include: Annie Baker, Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Athol Fugard, Quiara Alegría Hudes, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tony Kushner, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, Sarah Ruhl, Stephen Sondheim, Paula Vogel, and August Wilson.

The publication of Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, through TCG's Books Program, is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. The TCG Books' First Fridays program is also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.