TADA! Youth Theater to Present Winter & Spring 2024 Semester Classes

TADA! Youth Theater will present in-person after-school and weekend Winter/Spring 2024 Semester Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from February 26, 2024 through May 22, 2024. Classes are divided by age groups and take place at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rdfloor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. Creativity takes center stage when young people explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting!

Students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, will be seen and heard and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

To register for Winter/Spring 2024 Semester Classes, please visit https://tadatheater.com/springclasses/



Financial Assistance is available.

TADA! WINTER/SPRING 2024 SEMESTER CLASSES: February 26, 2024 through May 22, 2024 for 10 sessions

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM.

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 6-8, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM.

Rising Stars, Ages 8-12, on Tuesdays 4:00PM-5:30PM; Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM or Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM.

TADA! OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Interested in a sample class before registering?

Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act!

Please join us to find out more about TADA! Youth Theater’s Winter/Spring Semester classes from February 26th through May 22nd by registering for the Open House on Saturday, January 27th at TADA! 10:00AM-10:45AM (ages 4-7) and 11:00AM-11:45AM (ages 8-12).

Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA’s Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration is required for children to attend at $25 per student. If you register for Winter/Spring classes following the Open House, the fee plus discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register for the January 27th Open House, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/open-house/

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo credit: TADA! Youth Theater