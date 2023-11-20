TADA! Youth Theater to Present Winter & Spring 2024 Semester Classes

Students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo 2 The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo 3 Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week Photo 4 Latiné Musical Theatre Lab Hosts 4xLatiné Next Week

TADA! Youth Theater to Present Winter & Spring 2024 Semester Classes

TADA! Youth Theater will present in-person after-school and weekend Winter/Spring 2024 Semester Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from February 26, 2024 through May 22, 2024. Classes are divided by age groups and take place at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rdfloor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. Creativity takes center stage when young people explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting!

Students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, will be seen and heard and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends.  The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

To register for Winter/Spring 2024 Semester Classes, please visit https://tadatheater.com/springclasses/

Financial Assistance is available.

TADA! WINTER/SPRING 2024 SEMESTER CLASSES:  February 26, 2024 through May 22, 2024  for 10 sessions

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM.

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 6-8, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM.

Rising Stars, Ages 8-12, on Tuesdays 4:00PM-5:30PM; Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM or Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM. 

TADA! OPEN HOUSE:  Saturday, January 27, 2024

Interested in a sample class before registering?

Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act!

Please join us to find out more about TADA! Youth Theater’s Winter/Spring Semester classes from February 26th through May 22nd by registering for the Open House on Saturday, January 27th  at TADA! 10:00AM-10:45AM (ages 4-7) and 11:00AM-11:45AM (ages 8-12).

Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA’s Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration is required for children to attend at $25 per student.  If you register for Winter/Spring classes following the Open House, the fee plus discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register for the January 27th Open House, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/open-house/

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo credit: TADA! Youth Theater



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
TADA! Youth Theater to Present Winter & Spring 2024 Semester Classes Photo
TADA! Youth Theater to Present Winter & Spring 2024 Semester Classes

TADA! Youth Theater will present in-person after-school and weekend Winter/Spring 2024 Semester Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from February 26, 2024 through May 22, 2024.

2
Waterwell Extends Lameece Issaqs A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU at Connelly Theater Photo
Waterwell Extends Lameece Issaq's A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU at Connelly Theater

Due to popular demand, Waterwell extends the world premiere of A Good Day to Me Not to You, a solo play written and performed by Drama Desk Award-winner Lameece Issaq (Food and Fadwa), to December 16, 2023. 

3
Peter Mac Brings The Judy Garland Christmas Special to Cre8tive NYC Studios This Weekend Photo
Peter Mac Brings The Judy Garland Christmas Special to Cre8tive NYC Studios This Weekend

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Judy Garland's legendary 1963 CBS Christmas special, Peter Mac, a award-winning tribute artist, is set to star in a unique homage to the iconic show.

4
Off The Lanes Production of BAD JEWS to Play Meaux Space Next Month Photo
Off The Lane's Production of BAD JEWS to Play Meaux Space Next Month

Join Off the Lane for a production of BAD JEWS, a fierce comedy about family and faith. Experience Hanukkah celebrations and a photo diary installation. Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges, featuring Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Noah Marcus, Sam Sherman, and Veronica Hersey.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number Video
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (11/21-11/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Picking Up Speed in Off-Off-Broadway Picking Up Speed
Royal Family Performing Arts (12/06-12/11)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (12/02-12/02)Tracker
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)
The Magic Of Tony Bennett in Off-Off-Broadway The Magic Of Tony Bennett
Bellmore Cinema & Playhouse (12/09-12/09)
Dessoff Choirs Presents James Whitbourn's Dessoff Choirs Presents James Whitbourn's "Annelies"
Minnie Petrie Synagogue@Hebrew Union College (4/28-4/28)
Messiah Sings! in Off-Off-Broadway Messiah Sings!
Union Theological Seminary (12/01-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You