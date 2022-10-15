Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TADA! Youth Theater to Hold Open Auditions in October

Auditions will be held October 21st, October 22nd, & October 27th

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 15, 2022  
TADA! Youth Theater to Hold Open Auditions in October

TADA! Youth Theater, located at 15 West 28th Street in New York City, is holding open auditions for young people, ages 8 to 18, for its free Resident Youth Ensemble on October 21st; October 22nd & October 27th. Students from the New York/New Jersey area are welcome to participate.

TADA!'s Resident Youth Ensemble is a free, pre-professional, and positive youth development program. By developing a stronger sense of self, and providing avenues for feeling accomplishment, pride, and success, TADA! strives to make growing up easier for New York/ New Jersey children and teens.

No advance preparation is required for auditions. There will be a physical and vocal warm up, followed by learning a song and dance combination. Parents/Guardians must be present for check-in of every young person who is auditioning. There is a cap for each audition time slot with a first come, first serve policy.

To sign up for auditions, TADA! Safety Policy and for more information, please visit tadatheater.com

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


HAMLET Arrives At United Solo Festival November 3HAMLET Arrives At United Solo Festival November 3
October 14, 2022

Hit show of The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, HAMLET (SOLO) makes Theatre Row debut as part of United Solo Festival Thursday, November 3rd at 7pm.
AMERICAN MU$CLE To Have Its World Premiere At The New York Theater Festival, November 8 – 12AMERICAN MU$CLE To Have Its World Premiere At The New York Theater Festival, November 8 – 12
October 14, 2022

New York's seedy underbelly takes center stage in award-winning playwright Fred Gordon's new play AMERICAN MU$CLE. The production will have its World Premiere at The New York Theater Festival in November.
THE ACCOUNTANT By A.B. Wisely To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's WinterfestTHE ACCOUNTANT By A.B. Wisely To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest
October 14, 2022

The Accountant, a debut short play by A.B. Wisely will run at New York's Theater Festival at LATEA Theater from October 20th to October 23rd.
Wagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This MonthWagner College Theatre Stage One to Present GOBLIN MARKET This Month
October 14, 2022

Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting GOBLIN MARKET in their Stage One venue. GOBLIN MARKET will be performed on October 20, 21 & 22 at 7:30PM and on October 22 & 23 at 2:00PM.
Broken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in NovemberBroken Box Mime Theater to Present BKBXKIDS! ASKS WHY in November
October 14, 2022

Broken Box Mime Theater will present a special limited engagement of BKBXKids! Asks Why at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y. The performances will take place on Friday, November 18 at 2pm, Saturday, November 19 at 2pm, and Sunday, November 20 at 2pm.