TADA! Youth Theater Presents THE DANGEROUS CHRISTMAS OF RED RIDING HOOD

The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood is a hilarious take on the Red Riding Hood story told from the wolf's point of view, with Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill and Book by Robert Emmett. TADA! was the first company to perform this musical on stage.

It was originally produced as a TV special in 1965 featuring Liza Minnelli, Cyril Richard and Vic Damone. Performances on December 13, December 14 & December 15, 2019. The production is directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer. In addition to Musical Director: Calvin Hitchcock; Set Designer: Steven O'Shea; Costume Designer: Cheryl McCarron and Lighting Designer: Janak Jha.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life

TADA! Alum currently working on Broadway, Off-Broadway or in National Tours include Sasha Allen in For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Sheldon Henry in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Amar Ramasar in West Side Story and Alec Cohen in the National Tour of Hello Dolly.

Please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/buy-tickets/ for more information. Adults: $30; Children: $15; Discounted rates are available for nonprofit and community groups of 15 or more.





