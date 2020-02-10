Sundog Theatre Announces The Creative Team For SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY 2020

Sundog Theatre is proud to announce its six plays and creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2020, to be presented February 22 - March 1 at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre. This year marks 102 plays the Theatre has presented through this series.

Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry is Sundog Theatre's annual presentation of six new, one-act plays about our favorite boats - the Staten Island Ferries. For this year's version of Scenes, playwrights from throughout the US were given the opportunity to submit scripts that incorporate audience participation. A group of four readers from Sundog chooses six of them for a financial award and a final production.

"We have found through the years that many audience members like to be included in the action in some way," said Sundog Executive Director Susan Fenley. "For each play, an audience member will be chosen (willingly) to say a line or two - or be a silent actor - onstage for a small part in the play. Sundog will make it easy and fun for each person to participate."

Directors for this year's edition of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry are Tina Barone, Barbara Brandt, Wayne Miller, Hadly Patterson, Cash Tilton, and Ken Tirado. Producer is Susan Fenley, designer is Stephen Fehr (set and lighting); production stage manager is Margaret Grace, with graphic design by Jenni Vitek.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2020 winning selections are the following:

Crossings by Kay Ellen Bullard, directed by Tina Barone. While a woman and her granddaughter ride the ferry, they bond in a unique way.

Smooth Exit by Matthew Gilleece, directed by Barbara Brandt. An alternative app for couples is the focus of this play, bringing humor and a new way to look at finding a match.

The Way People Are by Vicki Riba Koestler and directed by Hadly Patterson. Life is good in this relationship....maybe.

Stay for the View by Cary Pepper, directed by Wayne Miller. A professional dilemma needs another opinion, even if it is a reluctant one.

Water Music by Arianna Rose, directed by Ken Tirado. It's best to see the lighter rather than the darker side of other people.

Start Slow, Finish Fast by Anthony Targan, directed by Cash Tilton. Appearances are deceiving and what's below the surface is not always apparent until you get to know someone.

Produced plays in the past have come from Staten Islanders as well as from writers around the country. Every year, submissions arrive from playwrights in places as far away as Asia, Europe, and New Zealand. A number of Scenes that Sundog has produced have been published and produced in other venues.

Performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2020 are February 22,23, 28, 29, and March 1 - Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre, 2205 Richmond Rd. Tickets ($18, $20) on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit www.sundogtheatre.org or buy at the door.





