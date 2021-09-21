Sundog Theatre And ABNY Partner For TOGETHER WE ARE NEW YORK, Kicking Off Sundog Theatre's 20th Anniversary

Staten Island, NY. Association for a Better New York (ABNY) has asked Sundog Theatre to collaborate on its "Together We Are New York" campaign that celebrates the diversity of being a New Yorker. ABNY chose one organization in all five NYC boroughs, tasking each to put together a campaign conceived by community leaders and local artists. The project's principal sponsors are Amazon, Resorts World New York City and RUBENSTEIN, Community conversations in each borough came up with ideas on how best to celebrate what it is to be a New Yorker, expressing them through community engagement and public art installations or showcases.

Chosen by Sundog, Staten Island's community conversations consists of the following leaders:

Victoria Colella, Arts Education Manager at Sundog Theatre

Kristine Garlisi, Chief of Staff, The Nicotra Group and Executive Director of The Lois & Richard Nicotra Foundation

Beth Gorrie, Director of Staten Island OutLOUD

Dennis McKeon, Executive Director of Where to Turn

David Nudelman, Creative Director of StereoType Co.



Jeannine Otis, performer, teaching artist, and Sundog board member

Colleen Siudzak, Manager, Visit Staten Island at Office of the Staten Island Borough President

Together, they came up with concepts that outlined a variety of ideas on what it is to be both a New Yorker and a Staten Islander. Adaptability, resiliency, and tenacity rang true with everyone. Equally as important were community, family, and vibrancy of the City through arts and commerce, as well as diversity, hope, and dreams. A focal point will be daffodils that serve as a memorial to those lost on 9/11.

Staten Island artists Lina Montoya and Jodi Dareal then designed a visual interpretation that will manifest the group's concepts as a 100-foot wall mural at Skyline Park in Staten Island.

The project kicks off Saturday, September 25, at 10:00am at Skyline Park, 171 Harvard Avenue. Refreshments will be served and community members - adults and children - are invited and welcomed to participate in the painting. There will be one more community date TBD where people can help paint.

The finalized mural is scheduled to be celebrated Saturday, October 9, at 1:00pm when the Staten Island community is again invited to join. Both kick-off and final celebration will have food and drink available for people who stop by to paint or watch the process.

"Sundog is honored to be working with ABNY and Amazon. Our eclectic focus group brought out important and striking qualities of our New York City community. By helping us express pride in being New Yorkers, this also is the perfect project to help Sundog celebrate its 20th year."

"Sundog Theatre's experience and dedication to creating contemporary, original, and thought-provoking art is the essence of this citywide initiative and ABNY is thrilled to work with them as our Staten Island partner for Together We Are New York," said Melva M. Miller, CEO of the Association for a Better New York (ABNY). "The collaborative nature of their artists' installation, from community conception through community participation in painting the mural, encapsulates the spirit and civic pride of Staten Island!"

"New York has always been synonymous with the arts, and the launch of 'Together, We are New York' is a reminder that will not change," states Carley Graham Garcia, Amazon's New York Head of External Affairs. "In partnership with ABNY and Sundog Theatre, we are so excited to be a part of the mural in Skyline Park and support all of the amazing art installations across every borough, which will serve as lasting testaments to New York's rich arts community."

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows, acting training, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts to help make learning come alive. For more information: 718-816-5453. SundogTheatre.org or info@SundogTheatre.org.