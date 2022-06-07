This weekend at the Nu Box Theatre in Hell's Kitchen, Stay True Theatre company presents "To Let Go and Fall," by Harrison David Rivers.

Stay True's Artistic Director, Andrew Victor Myers directs the production alongside Assistant Director/Choreographer Matthew Couvillon. Harrison David Rivers' play makes its New York City debut during Pride month and follows the rekindling relationship between two former ballet dancers after more than 25 years. This beautifully-told story takes us through the lives of both men, their choices, their regrets, and their coming to terms with age, illness and sexual identity.

The cast includes Rayshaun Sandlin as Arthur 51, Gus Stuckley as Arthur 25, Boubakar Djombana as Aurthur 16, David Shakopi as Todd 51, Brenden Kyle as Todd 25, and Gino Cardoni as Todd 16.

The play will have four performances at the Nu Box Theatre at John DeSotelle Studio from June 9-12. Tickets available for purchase online at https://staytruetheatrecompany.ticketleap.com/to-let-go-and-fall/