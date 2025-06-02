 tracking pixel
Staged Reading of THE GUEST AT CENTRAL PARK WEST Set For This Week

The presentation will take place on June 5 at 8 PM and June 6 at 1 PM at The Gural Theater.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Staged Reading of THE GUEST AT CENTRAL PARK WEST Set For This Week Image
Soul Choice Theatre, under the leadership of producer John Ewing III, will present a staged reading of The Guest at Central Park West, the Audelco Award-winning play by celebrated playwright Levy Lee Simon, directed by Thomas Coté. The presentation will take place on June 5 at 8 PM and June 6 at 1 PM at The Gural Theater (502 West 53rd Street, NYC)

A chance encounter at a luxury Manhattan apartment reunites two former best friends and Harvard classmates: one, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning author; the other, a homeless drifter and former inmate. As the night unfolds, sharp wit and long-buried secrets clash in a riveting and darkly humorous exploration of privilege, compassion, and the human cost of inequity.

The cast features a powerhouse lineup of stage and screen talent: Portia (Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird), Jerome Preston Bates (Broadway: Seven Guitars),  Michael Vincent Carrera (TV: Moochie Kalala Detective’s Club), David Garelik (Regional: Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tracy Newirth (Off-Broadway: Kithless in Paradise), Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway: Fences, King Hedley II), and Hannah Whitley (National Tour: Hadestown).

 "Producing this reading is more than revisiting a great play—it’s about amplifying voices, sparking conversation, and building a future where powerful stories like this continue to challenge and uplift audiences."— John Ewing III, Producer

RSVP is required. To request industry seats, please email janique33@yahoo.com.

