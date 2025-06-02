Staged Reading of THE GUEST AT CENTRAL PARK WEST Set For This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul Choice Theatre, under the leadership of producer John Ewing III, will present a staged reading of The Guest at Central Park West, the Audelco Award-winning play by celebrated playwright Levy Lee Simon, directed by Thomas Coté. The presentation will take place on June 5 at 8 PM and June 6 at 1 PM at The Gural Theater (502 West 53rd Street, NYC)

A chance encounter at a luxury Manhattan apartment reunites two former best friends and Harvard classmates: one, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning author; the other, a homeless drifter and former inmate. As the night unfolds, sharp wit and long-buried secrets clash in a riveting and darkly humorous exploration of privilege, compassion, and the human cost of inequity.

The cast features a powerhouse lineup of stage and screen talent: Portia (Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird), Jerome Preston Bates (Broadway: Seven Guitars), Michael Vincent Carrera (TV: Moochie Kalala Detective’s Club), David Garelik (Regional: Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tracy Newirth (Off-Broadway: Kithless in Paradise), Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway: Fences, King Hedley II), and Hannah Whitley (National Tour: Hadestown).

"Producing this reading is more than revisiting a great play—it’s about amplifying voices, sparking conversation, and building a future where powerful stories like this continue to challenge and uplift audiences."— John Ewing III, Producer

RSVP is required. To request industry seats, please email janique33@yahoo.com.

