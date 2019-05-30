Spotlight Youth Theatre Presents THE WIZ At Haugen Hall Theatre At Staten Island Academy

Spotlight Youth Theatre, a Staten Island Performing Arts Academy & and theatre company for young performers; 8 - 18 years, will be taking you down the yellow brick road in the rocking musical, THE WIZ. Performances will be taking place at Haugen Hall Theatre at Staten Island Academy on May 31st, 2019 at 7:00 PM, June 1st, 2019 at 2pm and June 2nd, 2019 at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets are available online at https://spotlighttheatresi.org/store.aspx

Relive all of the magic of this beloved musical when Dorothy is whisked away to the enchanting wonderland of Oz, where she encounters the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Lion.

"THE WIZ puts a spin on the classic tale of Dorothy & The Wizard of Oz. Some of the favorite tunes include, Ease On Down The Road & Home. This cast is incredible, the set is amazing & the band is rocking! You'll leave with a smile on your face, dancing down the aisle!" says Mary Lee Marson Aloia, Producing Director.

Spotlight Youth Theatre Company provides performing opportunities for young actors; 4 - 18 years, in full-scale, professionally produced musicals and showcases.

Our Performing Arts Academy offers classes taught by Working Theatre professionals in acting, improv, musical theatre and dance. We also offer private lessons in acting, voice, piano & guitar, as well audition prep classes for middle school, high school and college entrance. We also offer need-based scholarships & internships for high school students.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You