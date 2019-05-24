Spotlight KIDZ CABARET To Be Held Saturday

Spotlight KIDZ CABARET, featuring talented youth, will be held tomorrow at the Laurie Beechman Theater. The event is hosted by Spotlight Kidz (Pottsville, PA) and is under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner. Music direction for this cabaret will be done by Jonathan Parks.

Young talent has been collaborating with the Spotlight Kidz who offer opportunities for youngsters to showcase their talents in cabarets such as this Kidz Cabaret as well as other performance events. Donation from each cabaret is given to an organization with this particular cabaret giving a donation to Four Diamonds through the THON program which aims to fight childhood cancer.

This Kidz Cabaret will feature youngsters who among them have national tour and regional credits while some are rising stars in the making. One such star is 6 year old Sophia VanDette who will be the youngest participant. VanDette played the role of Lulu in the "Waitress" national tour stop in Buffalo.

National Tour participants taking part include Henry Berry (The Sound of Music) and Makayla Connolly (White Christmas). Kaylin Hedges returns to another Spotlight Kidz event after participating in the Lyrics for a Cause cabaret which raised funds for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States. Hedges, most known for her role of Annie in "Annie" at the Hollywood Bowl, just finished playing the role of Fiona in the Broadway Workshop's production of "Shrek, Jr." and will next play the lead role of Matilda in the Random Farm's production of "Matilda".

Also in the cast is Timothy Foley, who performed with the Spotlight Kidz at Radio City Music Hall as well as Holly Butler, Annie Delbridge, Maddie Delbridge, Elle Graper, Emerson Harris, Emalyn Hedges, Madeline Hoarle, Lily Lewinter, John Oechslin, Lauren Park, Jake Sperling and Sami Sperling.

The brunch cabaret will begin at 11:00 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25.00 each and the Laurie Beechman has a $20.00 food/drink minimum.

For reservations, call 570-449-1293. For additional information on this event or future youth events- including a June and July cabaret- email Sandy Kost-Sterner at spotlightkidz@comcast.net.





