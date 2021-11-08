Spokehouse Productions Presents Shakespeare's HAMLET At The House Of The Redeemer

The newly-minted Spokehouse Productions is proud to announce its inaugural production of Shakespeare's HAMLET (Marissa Ferrara & Joey Nasta, co-producers), opening in early November at the Upper East Side's House of the Redeemer. HAMLET is helmed by director Amanda Whiteley, Spokehouse's founder and Artistic Director, who marks her return to the House of the Redeemer after staging ROMEO & JULIET in its courtyard this past summer.

Spokehouse reimagines Hamlet as a site-specific piece featuring a gender-inclusive cast. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, this Hamlet grapples with purpose, appearances, and secrecy as he contemplates his duty as a son and heir.

Performances run November 5, 6, 12 and 13, with shows at 7pm each night and 3pm matinees on Sat 11/5 and Sat 11/12. All performances will be held in the library in the House of the Redeemer at 7 E 95th Street. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry, and audience members will be asked to remain masked throughout the performance. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. All tickets are $20, and seating is extremely limited.

HAMLET features India Beer as Francisco/Player Queen, Hunter Dunn as Ophelia/Fortinbras, Ahkai Franklin as Ghost King/Player King, Henry Gardner as Hamlet, Christina Germaine as Gertrude, Nicky Khor as Guildenstern/Osric/Marcellus, Emma Magnus as Rosencrantz/Bernardo/Gravedigger, Sky Nelson as Laertes, Victoria Pero as Claudius, Joseph Rose* as Polonius, and Kevin Qian as Horatio.

(*Denotes actor appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity Approved Showcase.)