Special 3K Live Virtual Concert to Stream December 11

A new concert created and produced by Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment with Pat Labez and Cambridge Productions will feature a return engagement of the SPECIAL 3K triple threat of the trio of rising young stars - Kea Chan, Denise Kara, Kayla Merrow - returning with their new concert DON'T STOP BELIEVING on Friday, December 11th at 10pm EDT/7pm PDT seen exclusively on Metropolitan Zoom!

The three young female performers, with a guest appearance by Justin Senense, will return to the virtual concert stage of MetropolitanZoom.com where they enjoyed a hit Special 3K concert in early August 2020. The December 11th concert will reprise some of the requested performances from their prior concert with new musical numbers added, including a holiday medley, as they look to entertain the audience and help them "escape from the madness of our times." The concert will also feature international music director Bobby DeLeon on the keyboard.

Robert R. Blume, President of Step Forward Entertainment said "Getting a call from Metropolitan Zoom owner Bernard Furshpan to do another concert because of the tremendous success of the last one was exciting for all of us. We are looking forward to getting together at the new Metropolitan Zoom Studio A in Long Island City to perform the live show at this virtual nightclub site which adds to the excitement."

The virtual LIVE Special 3K, Triple Threat concert Don't Stop Believing! has tickets available from $20 to $40 purchased online at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/triple-threat/.

Metropolitan Zoom owner, Bernard Furshpan has created a virtual night Club different from typical jazz, cabaret, and comedy Live Streaming because the production is set on a venue stage and performers are able to engage with virtual audiences via Zoom and see their facial reactions, just like an in-person night club experience" - perfect for the Special 3K Triple Threat concert.

