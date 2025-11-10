Sophocles' ANTIGONE to be Presented at Wagner College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After Oedipus' son Polyneices attacks his home city of Thebes and is killed in battle, the burial of his corpse is forbidden by Creon, King of Thebes. And yet, Antigone will not hesitate to bury her brother even if the entire world is working against her. Written over two thousand years ago by the master playwright Sophocles and here translated by Irish poet and Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney, ANTIGONE continues to ask us if we ought to follow the law of the land, or whether we should heed a higher call.

"Greek theater can be intimidating to go see, but here we have the most accessible and alive translation of its kind being carried by a brutally talented cast and crew. It's going to be an event." - Shane Hickey '26. Graduating this spring, Hickey's production is among the student director proposals adjudicated and selected for a special, student-led season in Stage One which highlights the talent and training of WCT students as directors, designers, actors, and creative leaders.

PERFORMANCES

November 20, 21, 22 at 7:30PM and November 22, 23 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

Director Shane Hickey, Directing Supervisor Lou Jacob, Lighting Designer Holden Whalen, Costume Designer Molly McGoldrick, Hair and Makeup Designer Keira Murray, Scenic Designer Harley Cooper, Sound Designer Roux Colacino, Prop Master Lexi Tull, Stage Manager Ash Milligan, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron.Cast includes: Jenna Haefli, Emma Herron, Daniel Manuel Torres, Violet Wiley, James Thibault, Abigail Bernesky, MacArthur Maryn, and Ella Dreher.