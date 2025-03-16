Site Specific Production of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Stairwell Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Comedy of Errors will run at the Hudson River Pier 40 Picnic House, 353 West St from Thursday, May 1 through Sunday, May 11. This production reflects the madcap chaos of New York's Financial District in the 1980s. Directed by Stairwell Theater's Artistic Director Sam Gibbs, the farce will feature live music and site-specific staging. The comedy will mark Stairwell Theater's final production in New York City before the company moves to northern California in 2026.

Stairwell Theater has been producing immersive and relevant productions of classic texts in exciting, found-space environments through the five Boroughs of New York and beyond for the past ten years. Recently, the company performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has collaborated with La MaMa and the Old Stone House.

The Comedy of Errors will feature costume design by Karen Boyer, sound design and music by Matthew Gibbs, lighting design by Robin A. Ediger-Seto, fight direction by Daniel Light, and dramaturgy by Sarah E. Bedwell. KCA will serve as Production Stage Manager and Advika Atmana will serve as Assistant Stage Manager. The play is produced by Stairwell Theater and Jason Fletcher Christian Laws.

The play will feature an ensemble cast of sixteen performers: Andrew Schwartz, Anthony Leung, Brian Linden*, CJ Arthur, James Soller, Jaz Astwood, Joel Watson, John Paul Harkins, Karin Hoelzl, Marc Laurent Plaskett, Rebecca Tyree, RUSSELL NORRIS, Stratos Eleftheriou, Su Hendrickson, Advika Atmana, and Sun, Xiaoxiao (孙骁骁).

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is an Equity approved Showcase.

*Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.

