SheATL Arts Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup of 4 New Full-Length Plays & Musicals

​SheATL Arts has revealed their lineup for the 2025 SheATL Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from September 2-7, 2025, at 7 Stages Theatre with both an in-person audience and select digital performances. The SheATL shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 400 submissions from around the globe.

The 2025 SheATL Summer Theater Festival will present three original plays: Honeyhole by Erin Davis, Pass the Okra by Zahria Moore, and Mariposa by Britney Lizbeth Quiroz.

The Festival will also present one new musical: Last Song on Earth with book by Danielle Llevada, music by Kyu Park, and lyrics by Riley Glick.

“This year's show selection process was exceptionally competitive – we had nearly 150 script readers going through scripts for six months to find these writers who are obviously at the beginnings of incredible careers,” says SheNYC Arts Artistic Director Danielle DeMatteo. “These four shows are absolutely not to be missed, and will showcase the best talent the Southeast has to offer.”

SheATL's lineup rounds out the announcement of all the SheNYC Arts sister festival shows in Los Angeles (SheLA), New York (SheNYC), and Dallas-Fort Worth (SheDFW), which were previously announced. Across those four cities, there will be 20 full-length plays and musicals by women, trans, and non-binary writers that will have performances across the country this summer.

Pass the Okra

By Zahria Imani

Monica and her cousin Kim grew up the best of friends. They played dolls together, talked about boys, and ran from their grandma's okra.

As they grow up, Monica and Kim grow apart and seek joy in new ways. At twenty-somethin', Monica dreams about leaving St. Louis for NYC. But, her plans of living “happily forever 21” are paused when she learns she's pregnant. Since abortion is abolished, she must decide whether to have the baby or seek care outside of Missouri. With a little help from Kim and a multi-generational secret passed down through her grandma, Monica finds a way to safely and discreetly make her choice.

Honeyhole

By Erin Davis

In the hotsweatyheat of one southern summer, Lou, a young queer beauty queen meets Ellis, the new girl in town.

Lou begins to realize that the pageant girl life her mama always wanted might not be her ticket out of their few-stoplight-gossipy-sorta-town. in fact, IT might just be the thing that's holding her back – from becoming who she is, what she wants to be, and doing what she dreams of: hiking the Appalachian Trail like her father once did.

Mariposa

By Britney Lizbeth Quiroz

Mariposa, a hopeful Mexican-American, first generation college student flies back to her community in the South Side of Chicago for summer break. Disconnected from her inner child, Mariposa–with community friends–faces the traditional chains of alcoholism, toxic masculinity, gender roles, and patriarchal beliefs that threaten to bind her to repeat the same abusive, generational cycle that her immigrant parents carry.

Mariposa is a magical story that empowers first generation Latinas to unapologetically reimagine what their life could be like outside of the heteronormative beliefs that bound them to lose themselves.

Last Song on Earth

Book by Danielle Llevada, music by Kyu Park, lyrics by Riley Glick

Five years after The End, ONE and TWO—a meticulous survivor and a reckless wanderer— unexpectedly collide. Stumbling through post-apocalyptic laughter, grief, and fleeting hope, they form an unlikely friendship. But as the worlds they once knew—and the promises they made—unravel, their bond begins to fracture. At a crossroads, each must decide what to surrender to move forward...and whether that future is worth facing alone. In Last Song on Earth, a new folk-pop musical by Llevada, Park, & Glick, harmony rises from catastrophe and dares us to find, in each other, what comes next.

