Shane Gillis, Tracy Morgan, Ryan Davis, Donnell Rawlings and More Will Come to Carolines on Broadway in January

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, kicks off the New Year with its talented line-up for the month of January, with headliners Shane Gillis, from his stand-up special "Shane Gillis: Live in Austin," January 6 - 8, Tracy Morgan: "Working It Out," from TBS's The Last OG, Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, January 13 - 15; Ryan Davis, from BET+'s Black in the Day, January 19 - 21; and Donnell Rawlings, "Ashy Larry" from Chappelle's Show, January 27 - 30.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in January are Anthony DeVito, as seen on CBS-TV's the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on New Year's Day, January 1; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring the country's best and brightest comedians on January 1, 5, 12, 16 and 23; The Breakout Artist Comedy Series featuring Matthew Friend on January 11; Ryan Joseph and Friends on January 19; and Jeff Wright and Friends on January 25. .

Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.