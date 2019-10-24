Shakina Nayfack Brings MANIFEST PUSSY To LA And NY

Shakina Nayfack will bring her story telling/spoken word/rock opera "Manifest Pussy" to Rockwell Table and Stage for two unforgettable performances Monday, October 28 and Monday, November 4.

The musical extravaganza will also return to Joe's Pub November 9 for one night only. "Manifest Pussy" follows Shakina's pilgrimage to Thailand for gender confirmation. A journey of faith and trans liberation, the show combines Shakina's raw and irreverent autobiographical storytelling with brand new songs by some of today's hottest musical theatre writers. Manifest Pussy is presented by Musical Theater Factory in association with Savage GodX.

"I am so excited to be bringing Manifest Pussy to L.A., and to share my story with and in the city that shaped me so deeply," said Shakina. "In the show I talk a lot about my life in Los Angles before my transition, and now I get to come back as a kind of prodigal daughter. It really feels like a homecoming."

Featuring original songs by Joe Iconis, Shaina Taub, Michael R. Jackson, Julianne Wick Davis, Zoe Sarnak, Lauren Marcus, Joel Waggoner, Nikko Benson, Sam Salmond, and Teresa Lotz.

Directed by Mei Ann Teo, Music Directed by Jacob Yates, Developed and Presented by Musical Theatre Factory with support from The Eugene O'Neil Theatre Center National Theatre Institute, Playwrights Horizons, Center Theatre Group, and Town Stages.

Tickets are available now:

Oct. 28th: https://rockwell-la.com/event/manifest-pussy/

Nov. 4th: http://rockwell-la.com/event/manifest-pussy-2/

Nov. 9th: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/s/shakina-nayfack/

Originally from Southern California, Shakina enjoys an eclectic career as a performer, director, writer, producer, and social activist. Most recently, Shakina starred in the series finale of Amazon's Transparent Musicale Finale on which Shakina was also a writer and producer. Her fans know for her work as Lola in Hulu's cult-comedy series Difficult People. Shakina can also be seen on Marvel's Jessica Jones (Netflix) and The Detour (TBS). Shakina's autobiographical rock musicals One Woman Show (2013), Post-Op (2015), and Manifest Pussy (2016) all premiered to sold-out houses at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City. She has performed on Broadway in 24-Hour Plays and Gypsy of The Year, as well as Off-Broadway in M.J. Kauffman's Masculinity Max at The Public Theater, and in Manuel Versus The Statue Of Liberty (As Lady Liberty).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You