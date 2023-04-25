Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June

The performance is on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim's vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim's Divas.

In a fabulous evening of the quintessential songs inspired by the illustrious women who made them famous, Sean Patrick explores the unique relationship between a gay man and his divas - living out his dreams and taking his turn at bat with the roles and songs that led him to cherish the artistry of Stephen Sondheim.

Tracy Stark serves as music director and Chris Giordano as director. A perfect way to kick-off Pride Weekend in New York City: the fun begins Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located at 407 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY in the West Bank Café. Tickets are $25 with a $25 minimum and are available online: Click Here

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling - from pandemic Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at Martuni's in San Francisco. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is an 80 seat dinner theater in the basement of the West Bank Café at 407 W. 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. The Theatre is named in memory of Broadway and cabaret actress and singer Laurie Beechman. It has been home to a series of off-Broadway hits and iconic residencies; most notably, Joan Rivers. The venue features a menu of delectable appetizers and entrees and a wide selection of signature cocktails. For reservations, please visit: westbankcafe.com/Laurie-Beechman-Theatre.




Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Pla Photo
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30 Photo
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut Photo
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLYS POLY Will Premiere At NYTF Photo
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).

More Hot Stories For You


Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARKSoft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK
April 25, 2023

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in JuneSean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June
April 25, 2023

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim’s vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. 
WASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the TankWASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the Tank
April 25, 2023

WASHINGTON is an exciting new family drama, by up and coming New York playwright, Eric Rateé. Following Sadie, a young writer returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, holding together dying friendships with her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family.
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
April 24, 2023

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
share