Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim's vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim's Divas.

In a fabulous evening of the quintessential songs inspired by the illustrious women who made them famous, Sean Patrick explores the unique relationship between a gay man and his divas - living out his dreams and taking his turn at bat with the roles and songs that led him to cherish the artistry of Stephen Sondheim.

Tracy Stark serves as music director and Chris Giordano as director. A perfect way to kick-off Pride Weekend in New York City: the fun begins Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located at 407 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY in the West Bank Café. Tickets are $25 with a $25 minimum and are available online: Click Here

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling - from pandemic Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at Martuni's in San Francisco. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is an 80 seat dinner theater in the basement of the West Bank Café at 407 W. 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. The Theatre is named in memory of Broadway and cabaret actress and singer Laurie Beechman. It has been home to a series of off-Broadway hits and iconic residencies; most notably, Joan Rivers. The venue features a menu of delectable appetizers and entrees and a wide selection of signature cocktails. For reservations, please visit: westbankcafe.com/Laurie-Beechman-Theatre.