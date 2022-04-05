Samuel Beckett's CASCANDO to Premiere Outdoors In Greenwich Village This Summer

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

A line of mysterious, black-cloaked, hooded figures on a procession through Greenwich Village, guided by the words of Irish playwright and poet Samuel Beckett - this is Cascando, the North American premiere of Beckett's a 1963 radio play, presented by NYU Skirball and produced by the Dublin-based Pan Pan theater. An experience of Beckett's play through headphones in promenade, Cascando is running for 44 performances, June 21 - July 3, and will take place outdoors, with audience members taking part in a guided processional performance and rhythmic group walk.

Directed by Gavin Quinn and featuring the melodic voices of Irish actors Andrew Bennett and Daniel Reardon, Pan Pan brings visceral energy to Beckett's play, which poetically pits words against music.

Pan Pan's production of Cascando opened in 2015 in Dublin and has been performed in across Europe including productions at The Barbican London; FFT DÃ¼sseldorf; Beckett Festival Enniskillen; Galway International Arts Festival and the Samuel Beckett Theatre, Dublin.

Samuel Beckett (1906-1989) was a renowned Irish author, critic, and playwright. He wrote in both French and English and is perhaps best known for his plays, especially Waiting for Godot. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969.

Pan Pan was founded in 1993 by Co-Artistic Directors AedÃ­n Cosgrove and Gavin Quinn. The company has created 43 new theatre and performance pieces and toured worldwide, receiving multiple national and international awards. Pan Pan tries to approach theatre as an open form of expression and has developed an individual aesthetic that has grown from making performances in a host of different situations and conditions

Cascando is Supported by Culture Ireland and The Arts Council of Ireland.

NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that "artists are here to disturb the peace." NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent, and free thinking. Its programming reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke, and inspire audiences.

In addition to performances and ancillary programs, NYU Skirball further bridges the academic and the broader world through public lectures, conversations, and symposia, bringing together students, audiences, and creative thinkers to unpack current issues and challenges. The year-long "COVID19 and its Afterlives" series considers the possibilities of the post-pandemic future through talks, discussions, and commissioned essays. nyuskirball.org.

Cascando will play for 44 performances, running June 21 - July 3 as follows: Tue-Fri at 5pm, 6:30pm & 8:30pm; Saturdays & Sundays at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 6:30pm & 8:30pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.



NYU Skirball's programs are made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by Howard Gilman Foundation, Consolidated Edison, Collins Building Services, Harkness Foundation for Dance, New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, and Marta Heflin Foundation, as well as our valued donors through memberships, Stage Pass Fund, and commissioning fund support.

Subways: A, B, C, D, E, F, M to West 4th St.; R & W to 8th Street; 6 to Astor Place.