Sam Shepard Will Be Honored With FOOL FOR LOVE Performance

Sam Shepard will be honored November 5 with Fool for Love Performance, accompanied by Guitar, Lap Slide and Banjo. Live performance and sound score honoring the deceased playwright on what would have been his 76th birthday.

Run time is 1 hour and 20 minutes without intermission; Concessions available. $25 - $50

Produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions

www.foolforlove.live

Shepard's Fool for Love is heralded as one of the best plays of our time. Frederick C Waggoner directs the NYC run with actors Brian Britt, Erin Roy, Frankie McCarthy and Paul Korzinksi comprising the cast. The production features original songs by Zeb Gould of Bowery Boy Blue, who will perform with Sam Crawford on Sam Shepard's November 5 birthday, accompanying the play in real time. The production runs thru December 1.

Fool for Love is produced by Destiny Manifests and Roy Productions and is supported by Chashama's Space for Artists program.





