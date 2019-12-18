SCENES FROM CHILDHOOD By Ari Brand to Open at the Theater at the 14th Street Y

Scenes From Childhood, a new play by Ari Brand (My Name Is Asher Lev, Fosse/Verdon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) opens at the Theater at the 14th Street Y this January 10 - January 25. Set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in New York City, Scenes from Childhood tells the story of a young actor who pieces together the life and death of his father, a concert pianist. Spanning both the 1980's and present-day New York, this theatrical memoir asks: Who gets to tell your story?

Developed through LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture in 2018, Scenes from Childhood is Brand's first play. This play will be presented by LABA Second Stage, a program of the 14th Street Y.

The cast includes Ari Brand* (My Name Is Asher Lev, Fosse/Verdon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mark Nelson* (Picasso at the Lapine Agile, Obie award; My Name Is Asher Lev, Lucille Lortel Nomination; Angels in America on Broadway), Nancy Bleemer, Ian Unterman*, John Carhart*, Ann Dang, Theo Lawrie and Owen Lawrie.

Scenes from Childhood is directed by Eugenia Manwelyan and assistant directed by Danica Selem, who also serves as the production designer. The creative team includes Bessie award winning lighting designer Kryssy Wright, scenic and props designer, Thanh Nguyen, video and sound designer, Joshua Lombard, costume designer, Debbi Hobson, and stage manager, Hanako Rodriguez*.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The Details:

Presented by the 14th Street Y, LABA Second Stage

Venue: Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003 (at 1st Avenue)

Dates: January 10 (preview) - January 25

Friday, Saturday 7:30PM, Sundays 5PM

Tickets: $25 online, $22 students & seniors, $30 at the door

14streety.org/scenesfromchildhood

Run Time: 110 Minutes, One Intermission

Synopsis

Preparing for his breakout role, a young actor pieces together the life and death of his father, a concert pianist who died at the height of the AIDS crisis. Set in both the 1980's and present day New York, this theatrical memoir asks: Who gets to tell your story?

Cast List

Ari Brand* (My Name Is Asher Lev, Fosse/Verdon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mark Nelson* (Picasso at the Lapine Agile, Obie award; My Name Is Asher Lev, Lucille Lortel Nomination; Angels in America on Broadway)

Nancy Bleemer

Ian Unterman*

John Carhart*

Ann Dang

Theo Lawrie

Owen Lawrie

