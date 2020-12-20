SAMSON THE WRESTLING MUSICAL Streams For Free

This new musical with book, lyrics and music by Dustin Ceithamer, set in the eccentric world of 1980's Wrestling, features Nick Rashad Burroughs, Blaine Alden Krauss, AJ Rafael, Correy West, Jamari Johnson Williams, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Dexter McKinney Jr., Karl Warden, Matthew Ballestero and more!

SAMSON THE WRESTLING MUSICAL Virtual Cabaret streams for free on January 1, 2021 at 9PM ET, 6pm PT with on demand availability following! This high energy show will have audiences of all ages ready to rumble! LevelGround.nyc.

A common boy is gifted with the superpower of phenomenal strength in this new knockout musical based on the legendary historical figure. Set in the eccentric world of 1980s wrestling, our hero, Samson fights anyone in his way as he struggles to find freedom within. But can he find it before his final match?

With live theatre on hold in NYC, Dustin is bringing his work to life in virtual formats, after his production of "Revelation: The Musical" was produced Off Broadway in 2019. This is the third virtual theatrical event since October. On Oct. 30 Ecclesiastes The Circus of Life Virtual Cabaret and on Nov 27 Revelation: The Musical Virtual Film Premiere. Both are now available on demand on Youtube.

The Virtual Cabaret's full cast features:

Matthew Ballestero "Sing On"(Netflix), "Frozen" (The Hyperion), Nick Rashad Burroughs Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (B'way) King Kong Alive (B'way), KInky Boots (B'way), Chris Daub Citizens Worship, Blaine Alden Krauss Hamilton (Philip, Nat'l Tour), AJ Rafael Singer and Multi-instrumentalist, Crazy Talented Asians, Correy West, Ain't Too Proud (B'way), South Pacific (B'way), Jamari Johnson Williams Ain't Too Proud (B'way), Memphis (Nat'l Tour), Adrianna Rose Lyons Frozen (Nat'l Tour), Abdiel Jacobsen & Kristine Bendul Disco America Dance-Off Champions, Bets Malone The Marvelous Wonderettes (Off B'way), Mollie K. Craven The Last Five Years (Encore! Owensboro), Karl Warden LaCage (B'way), How To Succeed (B'way), Lindsay Joan Kinky Boots (Nat'l Tour), Sanlyn Carter (Disney), Antoinette Comer Mamma Mia! (B'way), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off B'way) Jonathan Arana On Your Feet (Nat'l Tour), In The Heights Film Stella Kim Into The Woods (The Hollywood Bowl), Maria Reginaldi Revelation: The Musical (Off B'way), Watkins C. Smith Jr. Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Andreas Schmidt Dragons Love...Stories (Nat'l Tour), Nathan Andrew Riley The Lion King (Nat'l Tour), Beautiful (Nat'l Tour), Ryan Dunn Revelation: The Musical (Off B'way), Michael Anthony Sylvester MTV Dancer, Taurean Everett Project Runway, The Cher Show (B'way) and Dexter McKinney Jr. "When They See Us,", "Mrs. American" (FXhulu")