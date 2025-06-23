Robin Rice's THIS DREAM HAS TEETH to Open At The Tank in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maia, Atalante, and Sophronia all possess gifts that must remain hidden. Strength, smarts, and artistic talent. They are happy to serve or so it seems. One of them is about to speak their truth. It may be Greece 420 B.C. but it certainly feels like 2025. Will the God of Beans intervene? And who is Anonymous? This Dream Has Teeth by Robin Rice is a savage new comedy about dangerous truths, the lies that keep us safe, and finding the power to resist.

Theatre for the Greater Good and The Tank NYC present This Dream Has Teeth for a limited run July 9th through July 20th at The Tank NYC located at 312 W. 36th Street, New York City. Tickets can be purchased via The Tank NYC's box office by calling 212-563-6269 or online.

The comedy had a successful reading and workshop in 2024 before catching the eye of Meghan Finn, The Tank's Artistic Director.

"Everyone involved in the production is, like me, a big proponent of collaboration as well as an artist of one or more kinds. Creativity is blooming left and right! This is without doubt the most inclusive collaboration of a play I've ever been a part of," said Ms. Rice. Her previous show, Pecking Order, had a sold out run at 59E59 earlier this year.

This Dream Has Teeth is directed by Kenny Wade Marshall and features Matt Biagini*, John Fico*, Amy Lee Pearsall*, Alyssa Simon, and Sammy Smedley. Production design is by Justin Dodd, costume design and styling is by Lisa Marion, and sound design is by Jon Robertson. *denotes member of Actor's Equity Association.

Theatre for the Greater Good is a new NYC based indie theatre company under the artistic direction of Kenny Wade Marshall. Mr. Marshall and his husband, Mr. Dodd, founded the company as a response to the current political environment in the United States. Their shows will focus on telling stories of the disenfranchised. Both artists and long time creators on the New York arts scene, Marshall and Dodd say that Theatre for the Greater Good's founding came about by combining their day jobs with their passion to create. "We're housekeepers. We wanted to use a percentage of the money we make scrubbing toilets to invest into telling stories that are new, timely, and []. When we moved to NYC in the late 90s, the indie theatre scene was booming with new work and creativity. That still exists today but on a much smaller scale. The cost of producing indie work has skyrocketed. Not to mention just living in New York. We wanted to figure out how to create engaging and well designed productions on a minimal budget while also making sure our collaborators are fairly compensated for their art. Starting this company for us is a homage to all of the off-off broadway companies and creators of the past," Marshall said. Marshall also cited Los Angeles indie theatre legend Ken Roht and his 99 cent shows as a big inspiration as well.

Comments