Rob Neill Named First Artistic Director Of New York Neo-Futurists

The award-winning New York Neo-Futurists (NYNF) are pleased to announce the hiring of founding ensemble member and former Managing Director, Rob Neill as their first Artistic Director, effective immediately. Neill is a performer, writer, and educator, who has performed with the Chicago and New York Neo-Futurists since 1995. Neill acted as Managing Director for the company from 2004-2013.

"There is no one better suited to establish the Artistic Director role for our company," says current Managing Director yoshi kuroi. "Having had multiple roles in the organization, Rob has intimate knowledge of the ins-and-outs of what makes this a truly extraordinary company. I am excited for the New York Neo-Futurists to operate with an Artistic Director for the first time in its history and there is no better person to fill that role than Rob Neill.

"I am thrilled to be able to facilitate and create art with such a vital, energetic, and prolific theatre company. From the first time I saw the Neo-Futurists' work in the 90s in Chicago, I knew they were a theatrical force and a dynamic and welcoming community. The Neo-Futurists are a vibrant and essential incubator in the New York Theatre community. I find the artists an inspiration and the work constantly evolving. Ultimately, I am proud to call the NYNF my artistic home for over 15 years. I am excited to be an advocate and the Artistic Director for this company of diverse voices, and look forward to shepherding what we all create next and expanding the reach of Neo-Futurism." - Rob Neill, Artistic Director.

Neill has performed in the Broadway production of London Assurance as well as the National Tour of Peter and the Starcatcher. His original work has been produced at numerous experimental theatres, including P.S.122, The Ontological Theatre, The Public Theatre, and HERE. He has taught master classes and workshops at various institutions including Brooklyn College, NYU, and Texas State University and was a 2017 Distinguished Artist in Residence at the University of Rhode Island. Previously, Neill studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, The National Theatre Institute, and Grinnell College. Neill has performed with the Neo-Futurists in: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind, The Infinite Wrench, Laika Dog in Space, Short Term Directions, Monkeyland, Tightening, and (un)afraid.





