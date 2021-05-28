Rising Sun Performance Company Presents CITY OF DARK

Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri introduces the cast of Rising Sun Performance Company's new Hybrid workshop production of "City Of Dark" which will be Live Streamed from the Stage of the theatre at the 14th Street Y.

Rising Sun Performance Company's first live-streamed hybrid workshop production takes us to the apocalyptic end of the world in Michael Hagin's original production City of Dark. Desperation turns to violence as walls close in on six outcasts who fight to survive the end of the world. How does humanity manifest when resources run short when the world is about to explode when the outside threatens our lives? This timely play explores the depth of human nature and how desperation and survival transform us.

This workshop production marks Rising Sun Performance Company's first in-person return to working in person since March of 2020. Through a partnership with the Theater at the 14th St Y, the company created a two-week development laboratory, and is using this opportunity to explore this new play in person and will be streaming the performances from onstage at the theatre. These performances will not have a live-in-house audience. Through CITY OF DARK, Rising Sun continues to their exploration of this ever-changing and growing new medium, and expands on how they foster theatrical creativity.

With safety being of the highest priority the cast, crew, and creatives of the production are all fully vaccinated, tested on a weekly basis, and following a strict safety protocol led by a team of certified health & safety compliance officers.

The cast features Rachel Weekley as Casey, Michael Hagins^ as Brown, Michael Pichardo^ as Walls, Enrique Huili as Garcia, Leka Makenzie^ as Jones, and Ita Korenzecher^ as Smith.

The play will be performed for two performances on Friday, May 28th & Saturday, May 29th at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Tickets start in tiers at $5 and are pay what you can to ensure that financial barrier is not an issue for audiences. 50% of ticket profits will do directly to the cast & crew.

Access to the recorded Performances will be available for one week after the live stream for all ticket holders.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite and via Rising Sun's Website For additional information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-dark-tickets-156002948017.