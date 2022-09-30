Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NY

The performance is on November 30th at 7:30PM.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NY

Basement Light Productions is set to host a closed industry reading of Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY, directed by Colleen Morgen, at ART/NY's South Oxford Space on November 30th at 7:30PM ahead of an OFF-BROADWAY opening of the production at The Triad Theater in June 2023. The Triad Theater production will be the first fully realized staged production of The Lesbian Play and feature a deeply revised, never before-seen version of the script.

The Lesbian Play's industry reading will feature an ensemble cast that includes Lizzie Milanovich, London Riley Keller, Mickey Skinner, Júlia Cerqueira, Dot Davis, Jordan Hunter-Fidalgo, Aingea Venuto, and Grayson James. Lizzie Milanovich will be headlining as MIMI.

THE LESBIAN PLAY made a smash-hit debut workshop premiere at The Tank for TrashFest 2021, and has received developmental support from Common Ground Theatre Company and Marymount Manhattan College. THE LESBIAN PLAY was a semi-finalist for SheNYC Arts' 2021 festival.

THE LESBIAN PLAY synopsis: On the night of the 2016 presidential election, Boston University's Women Loving Women Club gathers at their president's Back Bay apartment to celebrate the birthday of one of their own. Withstanding the imminent threat of the patriarchy looming above their heads, an unexpected revelation about a club member's identity thrusts the Women Loving Women Club into political turmoil as they wage war on each other over their the definition of lesbianism, and who can even consider themselves "LGBTQ".

For information about attending the industry workshop, email thelesbianplay@gmail.com.

