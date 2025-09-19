Ricky Downes III to Bring A NIGHT AT THE DUCK POND to NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For ten years, Ricky Downes III has graced comedy clubs and theaters of New York City with a zany style of comedy that can only be described as the weird kid in class - fresh off of a sugar high - trespassing through Disney World. Homemade puppets, dollar store props, and alarmingly high energy are expected, but laughter is guaranteed.

Now, for one night only, Ricky is cultivating all that comedy chaos into his first fully realized, comedy hour, A Night at the Duck Pond: A Comedy Puppet Comedy Special. Under guise of a dating show, Ricky will present several mainstays of his character and puppet library showcasing their talents - in hopes of being selected by the audience to go on a date with one lucky audience member.

Will it be a puppet-wielding safari guide, a duck-themed, dominatrix drag queen, a giraffe floundering at stand-up, the United States Senator from Vermont, a show tune singing goose?

Waddle on down to decide in this one night only evening of puppets, props, music, mayhem, show tunes, silliness, cartoons, comedy, impressions, insanity, and of course, romance. All with a duck-filled flair only a slightly demented, bird-loving redhead could provide!

The show will be performed on Sunday, September 28th at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:45 at The People's Improv Theater, 154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001. Tickets prices at $11.99, Ages 13+