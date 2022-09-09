Review: PANDEMONIUM at Theater For The New City

Many would say that the world we live in today is something that can't be made up - it is a reality less believable than something written in the pages of a book. Sometimes, life is so far-fetched that it is a hard fact to swallow. Yet we accept its unbelievability as truth, although we don't always understand why. Even if the monotony of life is similar to the stories fictional characters are forced to live over and over within the confines of a novel, fiction is fiction and reality is reality. But what if your favorite character lifted himself from the pages of his book and appeared at your front door? You would call yourself delusional, go through every stage of denial instead of embracing the possibility of some excitement added to your humdrum life.

Let's run with this idea for a moment though. What if our story is suddenly intertwined with a narrative that never existed outside of our minds - with that of a boy who refuses to grow up, a pirate who holds a lifelong grudge against him and a world of fantasy and wonder that is far different from our own? We wind up with Pandemonium, an intriguing sequel to the well-known tale of Peter Pan and Captain Hook about what happens to them when both are unexpectedly thrown into the lives of a suburban New York family.

Recently concluding its run at both the People's Improv Theater (PIT) and Theater for the New City in New York City, Pandemonium is a new show written by Claude Solbik that, beneath its comical nature, questions whether our fate is truly written for us. A whimsical tale of swashbuckling pirates, trips to the stars and fairy tale romances, Pandemonium combines fact with fiction through the possibilities and new beginnings that reality brings. Two children must decide to either reject the presence of two fictional characters who arrive at their home one evening, or embrace a child-life belief in something better - in something beyond their already predictable lives. As lighthearted a story as this is, its plot bears the question: can we believe in fairy tales?

Pandemonium begins when Peter Pan and Captain Hook find themselves on the doorstep of an average family's home - a family that doesn't know what they're getting themselves into when Max and Claire, two teenage siblings, decide to let them in one stormy night. Not knowing how Peter and Hook wound up in the real world (or if they should even believe such a thing to be possible), it doesn't take the siblings long to discover that these two characters have indeed stepped out of J.M. Barrie's classic tale and into their world by means of a magical portal.

Everyone soon embarks on an epic adventure of a different kind - not one that takes place on the high seas or among the twinkling stars, but one that questions what sort of story we would like to hear told. Can what we are taught to believe as childish and unreal suddenly be believed in - likewise, can Peter and Hook rewrite a destiny that was always forcibly lived within the confines of a book? The magic and wonder of Barrie's story lives on through Pandemonium, and teaches not only these characters but the audience as well to hold onto childhood - to live life through the eyes of a child with wonder, curiosity, and just a little bit of magic.

Pandemonium is an entertaining story for all ages, bringing a comical twist to Peter Pan's epic story. With puns and corny jokes abound, it is guaranteed to give everyone a much needed chuckle. It is a show without any sort of message or intent, other than to make the audience have a good time. That isn't to say that those involved didn't put some noticeable effort into bringing this story to life. Under the direction of Tony Chiofalo, this talented cast succeeds in making their characters (whether fictional or not) shine.

Anthony Buonagurio as Max, Chloe Keil as Claire, Kami Crary and Patrick Reilly as the siblings' Mom and Dad, Kassidy Collins as Wendy and Greg Halvorsen as Leon Thoroughgood round out this wonderful cast that you know had the time of their lives bringing this show to the stage. Joining them behind the scenes are Wendy Tonken (Costume and Props), Marsh Shugart (Light and Sound Designer) and Athena Marinace/Joanna Newman (Stage Management/Assistance).

Although everyone did a commendable job, I'd like to give special mention to Calvin Zanetti and Kevin Clyne. Zanetti truly captured the essence of Peter Pan's childlike playfulness through both his boyish demeanor and adventurous nature. When thrown into a reality not his own, he approaches the new world with a child's sense of wonder; he retains this confidence, even as he comes to terms with the fact that he is slowly moving away from the self he's always known and moving towards something not yet known. Zanetti exudes an unfailing sense of hope in his character's stance - an enthusiasm for life and a blithe spirit that can't be broken, and a hop in his step that allows him to face any quandary with boyhood confidence combined with an adult's wisdom. Watching him perform on stage was a definite ode to Peter Pan's character, and all that the audience could hope to expect.

Joining him is Kevin Clyne as Captain Hook, who is downright hilarious. Hook, who is often portrayed as the villain of this story, must now take on a new role: that of a curious explorer of this unknown realm we call reality. What better way of doing this than alongside your sworn enemy!

In turn, Clyne portrays a different side of Hook that we don't typically see - one that is comical, even playful with his pirate lingo, confusion as to what the heck as "ayee-pad" is and overall ability to be funny without even trying. Even though Hook is always living in Peter's world, he is given the chance to rewrite his own story and make his character shine through hilarious puns and witty banter. His antics grab the audience's attention from the getco, and he is gradually able to transform himself from villain of the story to a lovable character that has some of the best lines in the show. Clyne's natural ability of humor makes me think he would be a great improviser - even without a script, he would still find a way to be funny. He's like the affable uncle everyone wishes they had, and he really did a wonderful job entertaining an audience that was most certainly rooting for him.

There truly is no Peter Pan without Captain Hook, and this dynamic duo brought the characters we know and love to life with their quirky and neverending lust for adventure. A job well done!

Pandemonium was performed as part of Theater for the New City's "Dream Up Festival", which runs from August 28th thru September 18th. This annual event is a festival of new works, dedicated to the discovery of new authors and edgy, innovative performances. To learn more about both the festival and what's upcoming at this iconic East Village staple, please click here . Theater for the New City also has some wonderful educational outreach programs, so please be sure to check out all they do for our communities.

Photo Credit: Victor Vauban Jr.