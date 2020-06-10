Register for UCLA Virtual Summer Institutes 2020

The Department of Theater's Pre-College Summer Institutes offer high school students from around the globe the opportunity to develop their acting, singing and dancing abilities in two- and three-week intensives taught by award-winning UCLA TFT faculty and leading industry professionals. In a nurturing and immersive environment, students receive the preparation required for successful participation in a university theater program or a career in the performing arts.

The Department of Theater's College/Professional Summer Institutes offer college students and professionals a unique opportunity to network, and enhance their acting, singing and dancing abilities during two-week intensives. Participants will be taught by renowned leaders in the entertainment industry and award-winning UCLA TFT faculty who will prepare them to be better equipped and confident in their professional pursuits.

Program Dates:

Acting and Performance 7/12 - 8/2

Camera Acting Session A 6/27 - 7/10

Camera Acting Session B 7/18 - 7/31

Musical Theater 7/12 - 8/2

Owning Shakespeare 8/3 - 8/14

