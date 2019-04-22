Rebel Playhouse OLD TURTLE AND THE BROKEN TRUTH, Returns To NYC

Rebel Playhouse is thrilled to be remounting their New York Innovative Theatre Award Nominated** production of OLD TURTLE AND THE BROKEN TRUTH, with a book by Catherine Bush, music and lyrics by Dax Dupuy, and based on the book by Douglas Wood.

This Equity Approved Showcase is co-produced by the 14th Street Y and is directed and choreographed by Rebel Playhouse Artistic Director Sarah Sutliff with musical direction by Dax Dupuy.

OLD TURTLE AND THE BROKEN TRUTH begins performances on Saturday, May 4th for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 19th. The performance schedule is Friday at 6:00 PM; Saturday at 11:00 AM & 2:00 PM; and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Performances are at the theater at the 14th Street Y (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $30 for adults; $20 for children. (Family Pack pricing good for ticket purchases for parties of 4 or more: $20 for adults; $10 for children). To purchase tickets, buy online at 14streety.org/oldturtle, by phone at 646-395-4310, or in person at the 14th Street Y box office.

**Best Musical & Best Choreography

Rebel Playhouse's production transports audiences into the faraway world of the Old Turtle and Little One in this immersive, musical adventure.

In OLD TURTLE AND THE BROKEN TRUTH, a truth falls like a star from the sky and breaks into two pieces. When the villagers discover only half of the truth, it causes so many problems that Little One, a brave young girl, decides to search for the missing half. With the help of Old Turtle, and many animal friends, Little One is able to mend the broken truth and make it whole again - "you are loved...and so are they" - creating a better world for everyone.

OLD TURTLE AND THE BROKEN TRUTH is powerful allegory about accepting and welcoming differences, which will resonate with children and adults alike, particularly at a time when the world is doing otherwise. (Recommended for ages 5 and up.)

Rebel Playhouse will host a 45-minute donation-based workshop for children after each Sunday matinee. Participants will play theater games and explore themes from the show.

The cast features Corrado Alicata* (Off Broadway: I'll Say She Is: The Lost Marx Brothers Musical); Claire Anderson (Magic School Bus Live! national tour); Dax Dupuy (Frosty, TheatreWorksUSA national tour); Arielle Gonzalez (Not My Monster!, The Flea Theater); Ginnie Lee House* (The Sound of Music national tour, How the Grinch Stole Christmas North American tour); Laura McCullagh (NYC Debut); Kevin Lozano (NYC Debut); Michaela Moore (Off Broadway: Geeks! The Musical); Reanna Roane (All's Well That Ends Well, Shakespeare on the Sound); André Sguerra (Off Broadway: After the Blast); Arif Silverman* (Ella Enchanted, Dobama Theater); Hannah Weaver (Rapunzel's Royal Table, Disney Cruise Line); and Mijon Zulu (The Color Purple, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina).

*these actors are appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Sarah Sutliff (director, choreographer) is a director, choreographer, and performer. She has directed and choreographed over a dozen Jr. and full-length productions with Saratoga Children's Theatre, the Shenendehowa Summer Adventure theater program, and the Galli Theater among others. Her direction and choreography of Rebel Playhouse's inaugural production Old Turtle and the Broken Truth in 2017 was nominated for New York Innovative Theatre Awards in the categories of Best Musical and Best Choreography. She co-founded Rebel Playhouse in 2016 and is proud to serve as artistic director.

Dax Dupuy (composer, music direction) is a composer/lyricist based in Brooklyn. Her work includes: Clementine: The Musical, The Fantastical Dangerous Journey of Q, Old Turtle and the Broken Truth, Frosty, Twas the Night Before Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Jingle All the Way, and Mother Goose: The Musical. Her musicals have toured internationally with the Barter Players and TheatreWorks USA, and have been produced by numerous theaters across the country.

Catherine Bush (playwright) is the Playwright-in-Residence for Barter Theatre. In addition to her plays produced at Barter Theatre (The Other Side of the Mountain, The Quiltmaker, Comin' Up A Storm, Wooden Snowflakes, The Controversial Rescue of Fatty the Pig, Where Trouble Sleeps, etc.), Catherine's work has been seen throughout the country.

Douglas Wood (author) is the creator of 35 books for children and adults. His first book, Old Turtle, was hailed a "profound work" and an "instant classic." Among Doug's many honors have been the Christopher Medal, ABBY Award, International Reading Association Book of the Year, Midwest Publishers Association Book of the Year, Parent's Choice Award, Smithsonian Notable Book Award, Barnes and Noble Star of the North, StoryTelling World Award.





