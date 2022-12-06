Quick Silver Theater Company Playwrights of Color Summit Applications Now Open

Quick Silver Theater Company (4WORDS) QSTC was established in response to the overwhelmingly male, Eurocentric dynamic of contemporary American theater to provide a counterweight, localizing storytelling in a specificity of culture/race, class, gender, and sexuality that allows for a different kind of uncovering of truth, broadening the scope of understanding, empathy, and engagement both as theater creators as well as theater consumers.

Each year QSTC has accepted scripts from BIPOC playwrights for consideration to participate in their Playwrights of Color Summit (POCS), an annual summer event. They do not require an agent or nomination to apply, simply the right to work in the United States. They utilize a BLIND submission process.

For QSTC's seventh annual 2023 POCS, the company will select four playwrights to participate. One emerging playwright will receive 29 hour staged reading. QSTC is in hopes of returning to their full in person Summit experience in Geneva, N.Y. on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Actors Equity Association COVID protocols will be followed. However, in the event of a spike in COVID related illness or spread, this reading will be presented in the NYC Metro area, either in site specific locations, or a theatre, depending on the theatrical environment at the time. Finalists are paired with their chosen cast of actors, an emerging director of color, a student intern, and a supportive dramaturgical team member in order to delve deeper into their work. The dates for POCS are June 18th through June 25th 2023.

Additionally, in 2023, QSTC will host their third annual Michael Bradford Residency program. This retreat is specifically geared towards mid-career BIPOC playwrights. For their purposes, mid-career playwrights are defined as playwrights who have an existing body of work. Writing samples or a brief synopsis will be required when applying. Three mid-career playwrights will be selected for this residency. This residency program will take the form of a writing retreat in Geneva N.Y. The dates for this retreat are also, June 18th through June 25th 2023.

The POCS submission process will close at 5pm on December 30th, 2022

For more information about their 2023 Summit, their submission details, and to apply, please visit their website: QuickSilverTheater.com