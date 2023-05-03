Queens Theatre Adds New Performances Of EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO

Today, Queens Theatre announced it is adding four new performances of the award-winning play with music, Eight Tales of Pedro to the play's run.

Eight Tales of Pedro by Woodside, Queens-based playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia (ENCORE!, ABC) and music by Luis D'Elias will now run from Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 14th, with the additional performances taking place on Friday, May 12th at 8:00 PM, Saturday, May 13th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM and on Sunday, May 14th at 3:00 PM. Open captioning in Spanish will be provided on Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5th and in English on Saturday, May 13th at 2:00 PM. Audio Description in English will be provided on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.

Eight Tales of Pedro, follows a van as it travels across Mexico carrying a group of immigrants who risk everything to make a new life. As they entertain themselves and each other by storytelling, past and present weave together as the characters' lives intertwine.

Directed by Rodrigo Ernesto Bolaños. Eight Tales of Pedro features an all-Latine cast including Laura Aguinaga (Shades of Blue, ABC), Richard E. Calvache, María Renée Lavalle, Federico Mallet, Andy Price, and Stephen Santana. The six actors retell eight classic Spanish folktales exploring what it means to be Latine today while also depicting the timelessness of Spanish and Latin American culture.

"The recent socio-political climate in the country played a significant role in the show's success," said playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia. "Pedro is a hero. I believe a hero appears when you need him. We are in a time when pride in our heritage is more important than ever. I believe we need a hero to remind us that in heritage there is honor, family, and hope."

Published and licensed through Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Eight Tales of Pedro is the winner of two New York Innovative Theatre Awards and the 2018 UnFringed Festival Best of the Festival Prize. Eight Tales of Pedro has been featured at the Secret Theatre (2018) and was part of Queens Theatre's play developmental series, New American Voices (NAV) in 2022.

"Eight Tales is a powerful story about the power of storytelling, brought to life by a vibrant and passionate artistic team and cast," said Queens Theatre Executive Director, Taryn Sacramone. "The reading we presented through our NAV reading series was magical - the energy in the room was incredible, and we've been looking forward to bringing it back as a full production with a multi-week run."

Tickets for Eight Tales of Pedro are $20 or 4 for $75 with code 4FOR75. For more information, show times , and tickets visit: Click Here

Eight Tales of Pedro is funded, in part, by Howard Gilman Foundation, the Lily Auchincloss Foundation, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, The Shubert Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Dramatists Guild Foundation, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Queens Theatre is dedicated to ensuring that our programming is accessible. Queens Theatre's entrance, all three of Queens Theatre's performance spaces, and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. Parking is located directly next to Queens Theatre's building, and Access-A-Ride drops off and picks up patrons at the front entrance. ASL Interpretation, Audio Description and Open Captioning is frequently offered at performances - information is on our website.

For more details or questions, email:Access@QueensTheatre.org.