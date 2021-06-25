Playwrights Announced for the 2nd Annual Reset Series (A Remote Collaboration)

based Conch Shell Productions is collaborating with Honolulu-based Kumu Kahua Theater to present the second annual Reset Series - a remote collaboration featuring live streamed performances (followed by Q&A's) on July 24th & July 31st at 8PM EST/ 7PM CT / 2PM HST.

Last summer, the two theatres (along with Braata Productions) formed an alliance called Reset Theatre Coalition designed to spotlight playwrights of color in America and their responses to current events and/issues. In the midst of the #BLM response to police brutality, the coalition brought their communities of BIPOC writers together to produce a live streamed series of short plays reflecting diverse views on oppression in America and prompting dialogue between their artists and communities. That collaboration was archived in Conch Shell Press' publication of short plays - WE'RE NOT NEUTRAL: RESET SERIES 2020 COLLECTED SHORT PLAYS.

This July, Reset Series 2021 will featured nine new short plays written by Caribbean Diaspora and Hawaiian playwrights that explore the courage and strength of women when faced with challenges. Featured Reset Series 2021 playwrights include Tanya Perez, Hannah-Ii-Epstein, Phanesia Pharel, Lee A. Tonouchi, Gretchen Suárez-Peña, Kimiye Everard, Jeannie Barroga, L. Trey Wilson, and Michelle De Joya.

ABOUT FEATURED PLAYS

Live Streamed on July 24th, 2021:

"The A Word" by Hannah-Ii-Epstein

Emily watches her new roommate Amanda's feminist blog and can't control the goddess within her.

"Denial" by Lee A. Tonouchi

In this political allegory when a U.S. soldier strikes up an unwanted conversation with a Okinawan woman, how does she get him to leave?

"Surge" by Tanya Perez

A couple going through a divorce is stuck in the very last place they thought possible: a Florida motel room in the middle of a vicious hurricane. Will they make it out alive?

"Inheritance" by Kimiye Everard

A daughter away at college has a momentous and revealing monthly FaceTime call with her mother.

"Thank You" by Phanesia Pharel

A young woman enters a hospital, not to seek a patient but to thank someone who left her behind.

Live Streamed on July 31st, 2021:

"The Bystander" by L. Trey Wilson

A woman witnesses a tragic event that has her reflect on her past and alters her future.

"Options" by Jeannie Barroga

How does an Asian grandmother explain AAPI hate and consequences to her granddaughter.

"See the Light" by Michelle De Joya

Lilith...the original woman...is watching,...and waiting.

"Moon Walker" by Gretchen Suárez-Peña

Anisha can't sleep. Insomnia comes to visit and further torment her hoping to turn her into an eternal moonwalker. Will Anisha ever escape Insomnia's annoying stronghold?