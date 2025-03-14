Playful Substance Announces Cast of MRS. GARBO Public Staged Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playful Substance has announced the cast for a public staged reading of MRS. GARBO at South Oxford Space in Brooklyn.

Mrs. Garbo by Raphael Perahia is directed by Dan Renkin and features the talents of, Patrick Michael Valley as Juan Pujol (Garbo) Parisa Babaee as Araceli Pujol (Mrs. Garbo, Dan Kellmer as Thomas Harris, Rahoul Roy as Major Cussen, John DiBari as Burtie Haines, and Kelly Sindell as Hilda Harris.

When Spanish double agent Juan Pujol (AKA Garbo) arrives in London to spearhead the allied Deception project, his wife, unable to speak the language & desperately homesick, has trouble settling in. When she threatens to sabotage him in order to go home, she sets off a chain of events that could have changed the face of history.

Based on recently de-classified MI6 National Archive papers, this comedy-drama is the true story of a woman sidelined in a man's world.

Playful Substance Writers' Group member, Raphael Perahia has spent nearly six years researching and developing a unique, character driven stage play based on the high stakes lunacy of real people fighting for the survival of Western Civilization. After a successful public reading of Mrs. Garbo in London in 2022 Perahia and Playful Substance are teaming up to introduce this play to an American audience with a staged reading on March 30, 2025, 5:00 pm at LuEsther T. Mertz South Oxford Space - 138 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

$10 Tickets for Mrs. Garbo by Raphael Perahia are available at https://our.show/mrsgarbo. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door for $15.

Playful Substance is a developmental theatre company based in New York City with a mission to elevate and support introspection, collaboration and connection through story. Our name is both mission and vision; substantive work created and shared with joy, cooperation, empathy and humor.

