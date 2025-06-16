Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? World Premiere Of AT THE BARRICADES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 14th What Will the Neighbors Say? premiered At the Barricades, a new documentary theatre play written by the Neighbors’ Co-Artistic Director’s James Clements & Sam Hood Adrain, directed by Federica Borlenghi at MITU580 (580 Sackett Street, Brooklyn NY 11217). Check out photos from the show.

At the Barricades is a source-based history play about the international troops fighting in the Spanish Civil War. The drama follows six different characters from the United States, Spain and Scotland, brought together, despite their varied backgrounds, by a shared desire to fight against Franco’s fascist coup. We join them on the outskirts of Madrid in January 1937 and witness, over the course of a year, how their political loyalties, personal relationships and understanding of themselves are strengthened, challenged and irrevocably changed by the tragedy and the carnage around them. Developed through a partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives (ALBA), this prescient new play asks the question: how far would you go to protect the freedoms of others?

The cast features Sam Hood Adrain, Stephanie Del Bino, James Clements, Edu Díaz, Devante Lawrence, and Chelsie Sutherland with Set Design by Frank Oliva, Costume Design by Johanna Pan, Sound Design by Stephanie Carlin, Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen, and Stage Management and Script Supervision by Skye Pallo Ross.

