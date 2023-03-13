Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts

TRACES is a story about the complex, interweaving lives lived in one apartment in Queens, on a block built at the turn of the 20th century.

Mar. 13, 2023  

What Will the Neighbors Say? opened their latest world premiere production of "TRACES" at CUNY Queens College's Goldstein Theater at the Kupferberg Centre for the Arts last week.

The devised production, researched and written by the students at CUNY Queens College and directed by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, represents the culmination of the Neighbors' three years as Artists-in-Residence at the College. For more information on the production, or to purchase tickets, please visit the Neighbors website (www.wwtns.org).

"TRACES" is a new devised documentary theater piece commissioned by CUNY Queens College. It is a story about the complex, interweaving lives lived in one apartment in Queens, on a block built at the turn of the 20th century. The play examines a sample of the residents that have called this apartment home over the last century, focusing specifically on the stories of the immigrant residents who have dwelled there during the great pandemics that swept the United States - Spanish Flu, polio, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19. This production premiered as a CUNY Queens College Mainstage production for the Spring semester.

"TRACES" features lighting design by faculty member Jeffery Greenberg, with sound design and composition by Liam Bellman-Sharpe, props by Jessie Blackman, set design by Jessica Cancino, costumes by Brynne Oster-Bainnson and video by Cosette Pin. The production is stage managed by Ashlei Miller, with Joanny Baez assisting, and production managed by Ralph Carhart. The production is being devised by CUNY Queens College students Celine Bancone, Ayi Bolaji Soares, Skye Bryan, Angie Etwarroo, Rose Gonzales, Anthony Kwan, Soraya Mahieddine, Josiah Rodriguez, Yenilé Rosario, Skye Pallo Ross, Leah Weintraub and Alan Wong. Further writing, from the Neighbors' undergraduate class in Fall 2022, came from Amanda Aulet, Casandra Foy, Gautam Khosla, Aleksandra Miller and Adleen Zia.

For "TRACES," the Neighbors' have collaborated with community partners including the Queens Memory Project, the Queens Public Library and the Queens Historical Society. The project is made possible with funds from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Photo Credit: Dominick Totino

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Angie Etwarroo

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Josiah Rodriguez

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Josiah Rodriguez, Soraya Mahieddine

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Josiah Rodriguez, Soraya Mahieddine

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Soraya Mahieddine

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan, Ayi Bolaji Soares

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan, Ayi Bolaji Soares

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Ayi Bolaji Soares

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Ayi Bolaji Soares, Skye Bryan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Ayi Bolaji Soares, Anthony Kwan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Ayi Bolaji Soares, Anthony Kwan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Anthony Kwan, Ayi Bolaji Soares

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Yenil Rosario

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Yenil Rosario, Angie Etwarroo

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Pallo Ross

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Pallo Ross, Yenil Rosario, Angie Etwarroo

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Pallo Ross, Yenil Rosario

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Yenil Rosario, Skye Pallo Ross

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Yenil Rosario, Angie Etwarroo

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Rose Gonzales, Alan Wong

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Alan Wong, Leah Weintraub, Rose Gonzales, Celine Bancone

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Alan Wong

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan, Rose Gonzales, Celine Bancone, Leah Weintraub, Alan Wong

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Rose Gonzales, Celine Bancone, Alan Wong, Leah Weintraub

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Rose Gonzales, Celine Bancone, Alan Wong

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Rose Gonzales, Celine Bancone, Alan Wong

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Leah Weintraub

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
Skye Bryan

Photos: What Will The Neighbors Say? Presents TRACES At Kupferberg Centre For The Arts
TRACES




AMERICAS GOT TALENTs Tape Face to Perform at Palladium Times Square Photo
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Tape Face to Perform at Palladium Times Square
Tape Face takes the stage in New York for one performance only at Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway at 44th Street) on Saturday, April 22 at 8PM.
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival Photo
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival
On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.
THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players Theatre Photo
THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' Theatre
The Mystery of the Mosaic Bridge, a murder mystery drama, has opened at the Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in New York City, for its three-week run, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from March 9-26, 2023.
The Carnegies CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Th Photo
The Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical Works
The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series continues this spring with two new productions. This workshop series focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works with surprising themes or storytelling structures. The next productions in the series include MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB by Aki Hosada and ALL'S FAIRE written by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson with music by James Allen. 

More Hot Stories For You


AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Tape Face to Perform at Palladium Times SquareAMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Tape Face to Perform at Palladium Times Square
March 13, 2023

Tape Face takes the stage in New York for one performance only at Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway at 44th Street) on Saturday, April 22 at 8PM.
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act FestivalTalking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival
March 13, 2023

On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.
THE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' TheatreTHE MYSTERY OF THE MOSAIC BRIDGE Opens At The Players' Theatre
March 12, 2023

The Mystery of the Mosaic Bridge, a murder mystery drama, has opened at the Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in New York City, for its three-week run, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from March 9-26, 2023.
The Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical WorksThe Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical Works
March 10, 2023

The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series continues this spring with two new productions. This workshop series focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works with surprising themes or storytelling structures. The next productions in the series include MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB by Aki Hosada and ALL'S FAIRE written by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson with music by James Allen. 
The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival To Present Katy Copeland's Coming Out And Coming Of Age Dramedy, MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRSThe 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival To Present Katy Copeland's Coming Out And Coming Of Age Dramedy, MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS
March 10, 2023

The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival to present Katy Copeland's coming out and coming of age dramedy, Meet You Downstairs on April 24 @ 8:00 p.m.; April 26 @ 8:30 p.m.; and April 30 @ 1:00 p.m. For the 13th year in a row, the festival will take place at .The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, NYC.
share